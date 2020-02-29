Rashard Lawrence, LSU's only defensive end working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, made the most of his time in the exercises he participated in.
The senior ran a 5.07 40-yard dash, completed 22 bench press reps and ran the 3-cone drill in 8.03 seconds.
COMBINE MEASUREMENTS/RESULTS
- Age: 21 (senior)
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 308
- Arms: 34 1/8"
- Hands: 11"
- 40-yard dash: 5.07 seconds (31)
- Bench press: 22 reps (T-26)
- Vertical jump: DNP
- Broad jump: DNP
- 3-cone: 8.03 seconds (24)
- 20-yard shuttle: DNP
- 60-yard shuttle: DNP
- Prospect grade: 6.15 (Good backup who could become starter)
LSU HIGHLIGHTS
Lawrence was convinced to return for his senior season after he was named Defensive MVP in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. After an offseason knee surgery, he recovered from an ankle injury early in the 2019 season, then was named Second-Team All-SEC as a powerful edge setter in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 scheme. One of Orgeron's first recruits, Lawrence recorded three tackles and a tackle for loss in the national championship game.
EXPERT QUOTES
Mel Kiper: "Plays with dog mentality and is ready to turn any rep into a street fight if he needs to. Lawrence's leadership and toughness stand out on the defensive side of the ball. He plays with pain and never shortchanges teammates in the effort department. He needs to play with better control of his feet and motor to improve consistency and balance at the point of attack. He can get some pocket push going from time to time but is likely to come off the field on passing downs. If his medicals check out, he could become a solid rotational defensive lineman."
Ric Serritella: "A big, powerful presence along the Tigers defensive front, Lawrence has proved capable to move and down the line, which bodes well for his draft stock. He shows strong hands creating leverage in the trenches, owns the strength to generate push and excels at stuffing the run. He’ll need to diversify his pass-rush repertoire as he transitions to the next level but his leadership and five-star pedigree will have NFL teams thinking about him at some point during the mid-rounds."
Draft projection: Round 3 to Round 5 pick (Serritella)
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena contributed to this report