LSU's Greedy Williams missed out on the Jim Thorpe Award on Thursday at the college football award ceremony in Atlanta, finishing as a finalist as Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker won the award.

Williams would have been the third LSU player in history to win, joining Morris Claiborne (2011) and Patrick Peterson (2010).

Williams and Baker, who both recorded two interceptions this season, played against each other when then-No. 2 Georgia played at LSU on Oct. 13, when the Tigers won 36-16.

Baker led Georgia with 10 passes defended and recorded 40 total tackles.

Notre Dame's Julia Love was also a finalist for the award.

Williams has provided another year of evidence to support LSU's self-proclaimed status as "Defensive Back University."

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Shreveport native has started every game at right cornerback, anchoring a pass defense that ranks 44th nationally (206.8 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the 10th-most interceptions (16).

Williams, a redshirt sophomore, recorded two interceptions this season, and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Williams' interception on Sept. 15 was the turning point of LSU's eventual 22-21 win.

He was named Third Team All-America in 2017, and several media organizations predict he will be a top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Williams declared Sunday that he will enter the NFL draft, and an LSU official confirmed with The Advocate that he will not play in the Fiesta Bowl.