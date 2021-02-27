AJ Labas suspected what you might think after LSU won the first game of its doubleheader Saturday on a home run with two outs in the ninth inning. The redshirt junior pitcher believed the team had captured momentum that would continue when it played Nicholls State less than two hours later.

Sure enough, No. 11 LSU surged past Nicholls State in Game 2, winning 14-0 after sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty hit a game-winning home run to beat Youngstown State 5-3 earlier that day inside Alex Box Stadium.

LSU hit another four home runs against the Colonels (2-3), continuing the power surge that started with Doughty’s homer. The Tigers stretched their lead throughout the night while junior pitcher Landon Marceaux completed six scoreless innings. Marceaux recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts.

LSU (6-1) won its fifth straight game and shut out an opponent for the first time since April 3, 2019, against South Alabama.

“It seems like our offense these past couple games is clicking on all cylinders,” Labas said.

The Tigers have scored 52 runs since coach Paul Mainieri and hitting coach Eddie Smith stressed an aggressive approach after LSU lost to Air Force last Sunday. Many have come through home runs. LSU hit five during the doubleheader, giving it 15 this season — tied for the most for the team through seven games since 2009.

“I love the power,” Mainieri said. "I hope we can do it all year."

The first home run Saturday came from Doughty. He stepped to the plate with two outs, a runner on base and LSU tied 3-3 with Youngstown State in Game 1. The possibility of extra innings loomed.

Between pitches to Doughty, Youngstown State right-hander Gary Clift Jr. tried to pick off Dylan Crews at first base. Eventually, Clift threw the ball into foul territory. Crews sprinted to third. His presence close to home plate increased pressure on Clift.

Less than a minute after the errant pickoff attempt, Clint released a curveball that looped toward the middle of the strike zone in a 2-2 count. Doughty deposited the pitch 412 feet from the batter’s box.

“In a pitcher’s mind, he wants to be a little bit extra careful to not throw it in the dirt,” Mainieri said, “Probably hung it a little bit, and Cade Doughty took advantage of that.”

Doughty spread his arms wide as he touched first base. LSU’s players streamed from the dugout and huddled around home plate. They ripped off Doughty’s jersey once he jumped on the plate and rescued them after Youngstown State (1-6) tied the game against closer Devin Fontenot in the eighth inning.

“It doesn’t always go according to script,” Mainieri said.

LSU entered the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead. Freshman pitcher Will Hellmers recorded two outs. With Hellmers at 30 pitches in his second career appearance, Mainieri signaled for Fontenot, a preseason All-American. He inherited a runner on first base.

Fontenot had surrendered one hit this year. He walked the first batter he faced. Then Fontenot allowed a single through the left side of the infield. Youngstown State scored a run.

“He comes in all the time and usually gets out of situations like that,” said Labas, who pitched five scoreless innings in Game 1. “It was just one of those days.”

With runners on the corners, Fontenot reached a 2-2 count against Youngstown State center fielder Lucas Nasonti, the last hitter in the lineup. Nasonti fouled two pitches. He dropped the next one into center field. The game-tying run scored. Mainieri believed injured junior outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo might have caught the ball.

After issuing a walk to load the bases, Fontenot finally recorded the third out. He walked off the field with his head lowered.

“Devin shouldn’t hang his head,” Mainieri said. “I told him after the game 1,000 times in that situation, I would take him 1,000 times again. He’ll be fine.”

Sophomore left-hander Alex Brady replaced Fontenot in the ninth inning and kept the score tied. In the locker room, Marceaux prepared for his start. He watched Doughty hit the game-winning home run and his teammates celebrate.

“How fast do I have to get ready?” Marceaux said. “When’s the next game?”

Game 1 ended at 5:07 p.m. LSU played Nicholls State in one hour and 24 minutes. As Mainieri conducted a quick video press conference, players changed into gold jerseys and prepared for another game.

“You’re always worried about a letdown after an emotional game like that,” Mainieri said, “but we came out like gangbusters.”

In the bottom of the first inning, Crews hit a solo home run. Junior shortstop Drew Bianco and freshman third baseman Jordan Thompson hit back-to-back homers in the second. The Tigers scored another six runs in the fourth inning as they batted around. They led 11-0 by the sixth inning, allowing Mainieri to empty the bench.

While LSU padded its lead, Marceaux pitched with precision. He allowed two hits and threw 48 of his 71 pitches for strikes. He didn’t issue a walk or hit a batter.

“I put it all together,” Marceaux said.

The doubleheader went about as well for LSU as possible — 19 runs scored, three runs allowed, two wins, one shutout — but an injury clouded the future. During one of LSU’s home run celebrations early in Game 2, Doughty hurt his shoulder when another teammate bumped into him.

Now, LSU must evaluate the health of its starting second baseman when it returns to practice Monday. If Doughty misses time, Mainieri will have to reform the lineup without one of its best hitters.

“His shoulder is pretty sore right now,” Mainieri said. “He was in quite a bit of pain.”