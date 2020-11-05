The handful of scouts at Alex Box Stadium sat a little taller in their chairs when Jaden Hill pitched Thursday night. As he walked onto the mound, they raised their radar guns and prepared to film at-bats on their phones, collecting data on a junior right-hander projected as one of the top players in the country next spring.

The possible ace of LSU’s staff, Hill’s performance demanded their attention at Game 2 of the Purple-Gold World Series, a three-game scrimmage ending LSU’s fall practice. Hill didn’t pitch to his full potential, but his fastball hovered around 95 mph throughout the outing, a welcome sign for a pitcher trying to increase his endurance.

“That was the best he’s looked all fall,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Over three innings, a predetermined number for the seven-inning scrimmage, Hill allowed one run on four hits against a lineup filled with LSU’s best hitters. Supported by Hill, the Purple Team won 12-4, almost securing the series after it won Game 1. LSU will still play Game 3 on Friday night.

“Tonight was very, very encouraging,” Mainieri said. “He put it together.”

This fall, LSU wanted Hill to remain effective deep into scrimmages. He dazzled in brief outings last season, allowing one hit in 36 at-bats, but the arm injury that ended his freshman year kept him in the bullpen in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. As LSU moved him into the starting rotation, it wanted Hill to hold his electric velocity for five-inning stints.

Hill didn’t have quite the fall practice LSU expected. His velocity dipped in early scrimmages because of fatigue, and at times, he didn’t look crisp. His effectiveness decreased the longer he pitched in initial outings, forcing LSU to restructure its plan for him. But in Hill’s final appearance before the World Series, he pitched five innings while maintaining his velocity around 95 mph.

“I try not to place too much emphasis on the results in the fall with guys that you know you're going to count on,” Mainieri said earlier this week. “You're just trying to get them better and get them right for the spring.

“Jaden has had some really good moments, but he hasn't pitched the way I know he can pitch on a consistent basis yet. We did get to stretch him out a little bit and from a health standpoint, he handled it fine. That was the most encouraging thing.”

In the World Series, his final appearance this fall, Hill limited a lineup that scored four runs against junior pitcher AJ Labas the night before. The Gold Team scored its only run against him when junior left fielder Cade Beloso snuck an RBI double down the first base line. Hill struck out the next batter.

Hill finished the game unscathed. He induced a double play in the second and worked around a two-out double in the third. Hill commanded his off-speed pitches and didn’t issue a walk. His velocity topped at 97 mph on a strikeout of sophomore Cade Doughty, one of two strikeouts Hill recorded.

“He can be better than that,” Mainieri said, “but this was a good start in the right direction for him.”

Hill hasn’t secured the role of Friday night starter, but he has the most impressive arsenal on the team. If Hill pitches like he did in his last outing, able to maintain his velocity and throw harder in key situations, he will solidify a spot in LSU’s weekend rotation next spring.

When Hill stopped pitching, the scouts stored their radar guns. They scrolled through their phones. And they left their seats.