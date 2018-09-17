Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, defensive end Glen Logan and backup wide receiver Derrick Dillon were both absent from LSU's open portion of practice Monday afternoon.
Each player played in LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn on Saturday, in which Dillon caught a 71-yard touchdown.
Logan's 10 tackles are tied for the fourth-most on the team, and he recorded four tackles against Auburn.
Charles missed the Southeastern Louisiana game due to an undisclosed reason.
Other major notes from Monday's open practice:
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was fully ran through drills as the second team tight end. The North Carolina State transfer has missed the first three games with an undisclosed injury, and Ed Orgeron said last week that although Moss was practicing with the team, he was not yet ready to play against Auburn.
- Sophomore JaCoby Stevens practiced with the defensive line pass rushers and the outside linebackers. Stevens, listed as a safety, practiced with the linebackers last week and rotated into the position against Auburn.