ATLANTA — LSU swimmer Brooks Curry won his second individual national title Saturday with a win in the 100-meter freestyle at the NCAA swimming and diving championships inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.
Curry clocked a time of 40.84 seconds, breaking the school record he set last month at the Southeastern Conference championships.
Curry won both individual national titles at the NCAA championships. On Thursday, he won the 50-meter freestyle, clinching LSU's first individual swimming championship since Mark Andrews won the 50 free in 1988.
LSU and its three participating athletes put together 85 points, good for a 15th-place finish. It is the highest finish for the Tigers since 1997, when LSU placed 14th.
On the boards, Juan Celaya-Hernandez closed out his final NCAA championship with an 18th-place finish on platform. He finished with a final score of 323.20.