In this week's radio interview with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron touched on a few topics—including the first week of summer workouts, the makeup of the Tigers' QB group, and a player training for tight end that LSU fans may not be aware of: Tiger baseball pitcher Nick Storz.

During the first week of voluntary summer workouts with his team, Coach O says the guys came back with a "good attitude and look great." He also noted the entire team volunteered to workout in Week 1, though coaches can't be there in person due to protocol following the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach O dived straight into a quarterback discussion, expressing his eagerness to see Miles Brennan, TJ Finley, and Max Johnson work once training camp starts.

"You can see [Brennan's] leadership all over the place," Orgeron said.

How do you [and the other coaches] feel about the current makeup of your QB group?

"Coach Ensminger has done a great job. Every time I walk into his office at 8 a.m. in the morning, he has all three scholarship quarterbacks there studying on Zoom meetings.They're picking up the offense very well, all three of them—Miles, TJ and Max—three outstanding QB's. It's gonna be fun to see them at camp."

It's already June 16, and July is right around the corner. You've got to be getting fired up about this fall.

"All of our clocks are a little bit off, we're supposed to be having camps right now, supposed to have had spring ball already, getting ready for SEC Media Days. We're not quite where we're used to being. Instead of our coaches going on (summer) vacation, we're gonna be working on football with our guys and hopefully doing some football school and practices."

There's a tight end on this campus right now that a lot of people may not know is on your roster. Can you tell people who you may have expectations for at that spot?

"Yes, [LSU baseball pitcher] Nick Storz. Coach Mainieri was gracious enough to allow him to come on over. Nick has been working out with our football team and is phenomenal. He's working out hard, he's a big athlete: I think 6'6", 250 pounds. Coach Mainieri sent me his high school tapes and I think he's a phenomenal football player and he's gonna help us at tight end."

