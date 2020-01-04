LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas likes her team’s fast start. The Tigers’ top player Ayana Mitchell likes the long game.
Either way, LSU is looking like a more seasoned and well-rounded team as it approaches its first road Southeastern Conference challenge at Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday.
LSU (11-2, 1-0 SEC) came out playing with consistency from the start and kicked it up a notch to pull away in the third quarter of a 71-60 victory against Alabama on Thursday.
Last year’s team was often slow to come around early in games but played with consistency throughout the game. Three times Alabama answered when LSU tried to pull away. The Tigers made the fourth time stick.
Khayla Pointer started a 6-0 run with a steal and a layup and Ayana Mitchell did strong work on both ends of the floor with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Pointer had 18 points, eight assists and five steals.
“I liked that we got off to a good start,” Fargas said. “This team is growing up. It’s a process. KP (Pointer) was not this way her freshman year, neither was Mitchell. You’ve got to stay the course and trust the process. We’re trusting the process. The work we’ve put in is a process. When you trust and believe in it, that’s when the magic happens.”
An improving Faustine Aifuwa chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.
“We’re playing the game longer,” said Mitchell, who had three steals and two assists. “We struggled to put in 40-minute games last year, and the third quarter was our nemesis. As we’ve grown this year, we’ve finished strong and thrown the first punch in the third quarter.”
All five reserve players contributed at least one basket and one assist. LSU, the league’s No. 1 scoring defense last year, held Alabama to 6 of 16 shooting in the third quarter and started the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead.
“Mitchell’s play is pretty spectacular, she’s one of the best players in the country,” Fargas said. “Her ability to score and facilitate on the defense end — she can guard one through five — she is also one of the best rebounders in the game. She leads post players in steals. I like the leadership she brings.
"KP has been exceptional, a great facilitator. She picks her spots when she scores but she also makes other people look good. Our bench was key. We played 40 minutes of good basketball.”
It’s not to early to battle complacency and Fargas is on guard for it with Missouri sporting a 3-11 record after an SEC-opener loss to Tennessee. Missouri likes to shoot 3-pointers and is averaging 7.8 makes per game. Six players have made at least 11 3-pointers led by Jordan Chavis (25 of 61) at 41.0 percent.
Amber Smith is Missouri’s leading scorer at 14.1 per game and Hayley Frank averages 12.1. They’ve combined to make 37 of 104 3-pointers. Smith is the leading rebounder with 6.5 per game.
LSU held Alabama to 26.7 shooting from 3-point range (four of 15).
“Missouri is always a challenge,” Fargas said. “They are well coached and run a lot of different sets. They shoot the 3-ball well. Their record doesn’t reflect how competitive they are or how many games they’ve been in. The Tennessee loss went into the fourth quarter and doesn’t reflect how well they played.”