At 10:30 p.m. ET Sunday, more than a dozen of the most prominent players in college football joined a Zoom call. Organized by two Clemson players, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Darien Rencher, the group started a movement trying to preserve college football.

As the Big Ten conference reportedly moved toward a cancellation of the fall season while trying to persuade other Power Five conferences to join it, the players planned a response. They wanted decision makers to hear their opinions. They wanted to play this fall.

“In football terms, we threw our last 'Hail Mary' to see if we could make something happen,” Rencher said.

At midnight, Lawrence posted a graphic listing their requests along with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay on his Twitter account. Lawrence, one of the best players in the sport the past two years, has more than 115,000 followers. Other players followed, spreading the digital flyer across social media. It listed four demands:

Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA. Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision. Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play the season or not. Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately create a College Football Players Association.

“We were like, 'We've got to do something quick, and we've got to do something that will make people read it and make people listen,’” Lawrence said. “We felt like all the momentum was going the wrong way for us. We wanted to do something that would change that.”

The #WeWantToPlay movement surged as Power Five conference presidents mulled whether or not to cancel college football this fall. Players, coaches and staff members shared the hashtag on their social media feeds. The topic trended on Twitter by Sunday night in the United States. A few players from LSU — including one of its best, junior wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase — publicly joined the campaign.

“I feel for all college athletes right now,” former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wrote Monday on Twitter. “I hope their voices are heard by the decision makers. If this happened a year ago, I may be looking for a job right now.”

College football players have found their voice during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Many used their platforms to support the Black Lives Matter movement, and earlier this month, players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten threatened to opt-out this season if their leaders didn’t meet a list of demands.

The previous movements created lines of communication between players across the country. On Sunday afternoon, Rencher and Lawrence used them to organize a call.

It included Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, Stanford defensive lineman Dylan Boles, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, Oregon safety Jevon Holland, Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs, Utah offensive lineman Nick Ford, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon wide receiver Johnny Johnson III and Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds.

They agreed upon one central and immediate desire: They want to play football.

"The thing we rallied around is wanting to play," Rencher said. "If we play, like we've seen in other sports, we can use our voices to stand up. But if we don't play, we don't have any leverage to speak upon things that can change."

Coaches and administrators advocating for a season shared the #WeWantToPlay hashtag throughout the day Monday. Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Ohio State coach Ryan Day pushed for a season.

President Trump retweeted Lawrence’s graphic. Trump wrote: “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled” and pinned the tweet to his profile.

“I am so proud of our players,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said. “Their commitment to medical guidelines to stay safe has showed their resolve in preparing the right way for the season. They deserve to play this fall. They have worked so hard for this. Let’s fight for them and find a way.”

Lawrence understood players will not make the final choices on college football this fall, but he wanted more communication between college athletes and the officials charged with making decisions on their behalf. The #WeWantToPlay movement ensured college football leaders will hear the athlete’s voices.

“It makes for better decisions if we understand them and they understand us,” Lawrence said.