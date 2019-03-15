southeasternlsu.022019 HS 061.jpg
Members of the grounds crew roll up the infield tarp after removing it from the field before first pitch between LSU and Southeastern, Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU and Kentucky postponed the opening game of their series because of rain. They will play a doubleheader Saturday.

Game one was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night, but LSU pulled its tarp across the field an hour before the game.

About 40 minutes after the game was supposed to begin, a light rain still falling and the game having never started, LSU announced there would be two nine inning games on Saturday.

The first game will begin at 2 p.m. The second will start at 6:30 p.m.

