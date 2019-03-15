LSU and Kentucky postponed the opening game of their series because of rain. They will play a doubleheader Saturday.

Game one was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night, but LSU pulled its tarp across the field an hour before the game.

LSU baseball's pitching staff inching toward stability as it begins SEC play Inconsistent performances have defined LSU’s pitching staff this season, but as the Tigers prepare to host Kentucky, they may have reached a bit of stability.

About 40 minutes after the game was supposed to begin, a light rain still falling and the game having never started, LSU announced there would be two nine inning games on Saturday.

The first game will begin at 2 p.m. The second will start at 6:30 p.m.