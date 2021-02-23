LSU plays UL in a cross-state baseball rivalry Wednesday night. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park
TV: None
ONLINE: ESPN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball. UL is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Garrett Edwards (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO); UL — So. RHP Connor Cooke (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.1 IP, 5 BB, 5 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Edwards will make his first start, and it was easy to see why LSU liked him in his lone inning last Saturday. Edwards had two strikeouts, controlled his breaking ball and threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes. If he can pitch like that for an extended period of time, LSU will have a reliable midweek starter. Mainieri hopes he can pitch about five innings Wednesday. If not, LSU has a full bullpen, including Will Hellmers.