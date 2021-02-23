BR.airforcelsu.022021 HS 1615.JPG
LSU plays UL in a cross-state baseball rivalry Wednesday night. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: M.L. 'Tigue' Moore Field at Russo Park

TV: None

ONLINE: ESPN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball. UL is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Garrett Edwards (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO); UL — So. RHP Connor Cooke (0-1, 7.71 ERA, 2.1 IP, 5 BB, 5 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Edwards will make his first start, and it was easy to see why LSU liked him in his lone inning last Saturday. Edwards had two strikeouts, controlled his breaking ball and threw 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes. If he can pitch like that for an extended period of time, LSU will have a reliable midweek starter. Mainieri hopes he can pitch about five innings Wednesday. If not, LSU has a full bullpen, including Will Hellmers.

