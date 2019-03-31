STARKVILLE, Ms. — CJ Willis believed he had nothing to lose when he walked to the plate in the eighth inning Thursday at Dudy Noble Field.

The freshman listed as a first baseman/catcher/outfielder had fallen to the end of LSU’s bench. Where else could he go? He came to campus ranked by Perfect Game as the 60th best player in the country, but he had taken eight collegiate at-bats. His last one ended in a strikeout.

As LSU trailed 6-3, its offense stagnant for more than a week, coach Paul Mainieri thought maybe Willis would “run into one.” A runner stood on third base with two outs. Willis strode toward the left-handed batter’s box.

“Go up there and hack,” Willis thought.

After the count reached 1-2, Willis drove a pitch into the left-center field gap, scoring a run. Energy seeped into a quiet dugout. Willis later scored to cut Mississippi State’s lead to one run.

Though LSU lost the game, Willis helped ignite a dormant offense. Hits piled on top of each other. The Tigers scored 21 runs over the remaining two games to win a series on the road for the first time in almost two years. Willis played the rest of the weekend.

“He didn't look afraid at all,” Mainieri said.

When preseason practice began, Willis competed with three other freshmen — Drew Bianco, Cade Beloso and Gavin Dugas — to start at first base. Willis, who tore his labrum last fall, struggled during batting practice. Before this series, he had watched most of the games from the dugout, playing only in blowouts.

First base this season has been LSU’s most volatile position. Bianco started three of the first four games, but he has not capitalized on playing time. Dugas played well, but a torn ligament in his thumb sidelined him until late April. Beloso took over the position, but he fell into a slump. At the same time, so did LSU’s offense.

The Tigers entered the series against No. 4 Mississippi State having been shut out twice during three straight loses. Left fielder Daniel Cabrera hit a two-run homer to open Thursday’s game, but the Tigers didn’t score for another six innings.

Mainieri decided to give Willis a chance. Hs batting practice had improved. The Tigers weren’t doing much.

“We needed somebody to give us a spark,” Mainieri said.

Mainieri pinch hit Willis for second baseman Hal Hughes, and Willis hit a double. He started the next game at first base and drove in three runs. On Saturday, while Beloso returned to the lineup as the designated hitter, Willis walked twice and drove in another run, his fifth of the series.

After Saturday’s game, Willis did not bask in his productive weekend. He thought he struggled on defense. He believed he swung at bad offspeed pitches early in the count. He was not satisfied with a couple decent days.

“It feels good to get it out of the way,” Willis said, “but there's still a lot of work to be done and lot of improvement for myself and the team.”