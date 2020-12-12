GAINESVILLE, Fla. — LSU won. Yes, that's right. Read it twice. It took more than a few glances through Saturday night's heavy fog to see if Cade York's 57-yard field goal really went through, whether the scoreboard in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium did in fact say what it said.
LSU 37, Florida 34.
Are we certain? This LSU? The Tigers team that lost two straight games by double digits and was a three-score underdog to a No. 6 Gators team that will play No. 1 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game next week?
Indeed it was.
This depleted LSU roster? The one that has lost seven players to opt outs, nine to the transfer portal, and saw star tight end Arik Gilbert leave the team this week? The team that had 54 scholarship players available Saturday — just one above the SEC requirement — and was missing starting cornerback Derek Stingley (injury) and linebacker Micah Baskerville (absent)?
Most definitely.
One of the biggest upsets in school history took valiant play from LSU's youth, namely true freshman quarterback Max Johnson, who started in his first college football game.
It took Florida mistakes. It took a little luck. It took a thrown shoe.
It took a Johnson heave, a spiraling football descending from the fog into the hands of a sprinting Kayshon Boutte, whose double-move in the fourth quarter found him wide open and catching a 41-yard pass to the Florida 10.
The Tigers trailed 31-27 at the time. Their two-score lead had evaporated. But three plays later, on third-and-goal, Johnson threw a four-yard out route to Tre Bradford to regain the lead.
It took a much-improved defensive performance by a unit led by defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, whose scheme has come under significant fire.
LSU gave up 474 total offensive yards but came up with timely stops, especially at the end. The Tigers held Florida and its Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback, Kyle Trask, to a third-and-goal field goal that tied the game 34-34 with 2:51 left in the game.
The game seemed headed to overtime. LSU appeared to go three-and-out, when tight end Kole Taylor was tackled short of a first down by cornerback Marco Wilson.
But Wilson grabbed Taylor's shoe and threw it, drawing an unsportsmanlike penalty that kept LSU's drive alive.
Six plays later, York lined up and kicked the game-winning 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the game — the longest kick in school history.
Florida still had a chance to win. Evan McPherson's 51-yard field goal was no good, and LSU's team rushed the field.
LSU led 37-34 at halftime.
Florida's offense gained its yardage in chunks.
By halftime, the Gators had 346 yards of total offense and was gaining 7.36 yards per play. A leaky LSU defense gave up four plays of over 20 yards in the first half, but turnovers and goal line stops showcased a much more determined defense under Pelini, whose defensive issued glared in a 55-17 loss to Alabama last week.
Florida stumbled on its own attempted cleverness at the start of the game.
The Gators were moving the ball easily and reached inside the LSU 10 on just seven plays on its first drive. Trask threw a 44-yard pass to Kadarius Toney, who was wide open after sprinting past nickel safety Cordale Flott.
But on third-and-goal at the LSU 3, Trask attempted a delayed play with a tricky lookback throw going the other way. LSU safety JaCoby Stevens rushed into the backfield and swatted the pass incomplete.
Florida attempted to go for it on the goal line — after an offsides penalty moved the ball to the LSU 1 — and Stevens and safety Mo Hampton stopped running back Malik Davis short for a turnover on downs.
On their next drive, the Gators were more straight forward: Trask ran in a one-yard touchdown to put Florida up 7-0 with 8:01 left in the first quarter.
Yet on Florida's next possession, on third-and-1 at the Florida 34, the Gators ran an end-around with Toney, who was tackled for a loss of four by LSU linebacker Jabril Cox.
Meanwhile, LSU's offense was boosted with the inspired play of first-time starting quarterback Max Johnson.
The 6-foot-5, 219-pound true freshman, who learned he was replacing TJ Finley on Friday morning, led the Tigers on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on his second possession of the game.
Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger built a game plan that complimented Johnson's skills: the ability to extend plays with his legs and outrun defenders with his legs, plus a quick release that helps when under heavy pressure.
Johnson ran for first downs twice on the drive, and he completed a series slant passes, including a third-and-5 pass to Koy Moore that went for 10 yards to the Florida 17.
Four plays later, Johnson lobbed a five-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 7 with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
It appeared Florida was still going to outpace LSU with its explosive offense. Davis broke through the Tigers defense with a 39-yard run up the middle to the LSU 39. But on third-and-6, cornerback Eli Ricks undercut a slant route, intercepted Trask's pass and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown.
Near the goal line, Ricks finished with a taunt: he turned back to look at the pursuing Trask just before spinning back into the end zone for the 14-7 lead with 6:25 left in the half.
But who would've thought LSU would be contending at this point — much less winning?
The Tigers benefitted from Florida blunders and certainly from a little luck.
It seemed Florida would take the lead again when Trask completed a 50-yard bomb to Trevon Grimes over two defenders that reached the LSU 15. But his next pass to the sideline rebounded off LSU cornerback Dwight McGlothern, and safety Jay Ward, who'd fallen down, was able to get back up in time to intercept the ball at the six.
The zany play withstood even official review.
But then LSU's offense fell into a rut. Johnson's runs were getting stuffed, and the quarterback could not convert long third downs. The Tigers punted on three consecutive drives, and a Florida field goal and 19-yard Trask touchdown pass gave the Gators a 17-14 lead with 2:25 left in the half.
Then Johnson caught Florida in error. The Gators sent a cornerback blitz, and no defender replaced him. LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was wide open downfield, and Johnson easily completed the 34-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead 21-17 with 33 seconds left in the half.
Florida's attempt to push the ball downfield backfired. LSU defensive end Ray Thornton sacked Trask and forced a fumble that was recovered by BJ Ojulari at the Florida 19. The turnover led to a 39-yard field goal by Cade York and a 24-17 halftime lead.
LSU had its chance to pull away. On the first possession of the second half, the Tigers drove toward the Florida goal line with gashing runs by Ty Davis-Price and Chris Curry. But on third-and-goal at the Florida 2, Curry was stuffed for a one-yard gain and right guard Chasen Hines was penalized for holding.
LSU was forced to pass from the 12. Tre Bradford dropped a swing pass, and York's 30-yard field goal still have the Tigers a 27-17 lead.
Florida's offense awakened and didn't make any more mistakes.
On the next drive, Trask completed a 49-yard pass to Koney to the LSU 11, and three plays later, Trask rushed for a one-yard touchdown. LSU's offense went three-and-out, and Trask led another quick drive with passes of 40 and 20 yards before Toney carried a screen pass nine yards for a touchdown and a 31-27 Florida lead with 3:11 left in the third quarter.