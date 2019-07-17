HOOVER, Ala. — Southeastern Conference media days continued on Wednesday.

Alabama dominated the morning session, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Here are recaps on each of the four teams.

Alabama

Growth from loss: Coming off its blowout loss to Clemson in the national championship, head coach Nick Saban spoke often on Tuesday about re-establishing the standard of Alabama football. The Crimson Tide didn’t play with discipline at the end of the year, Saban said, which affected their preparation for the title game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Alabama has learned “many lessons” from the loss.

What’s up? Saban had a strong opinion on the transfer portal, one of the most frequent topics at these media days. Saban liked the goal of the transfer portal, but he thought waivers created free agency in college football. He said all transfers through the portal should sit out a year.

Coachspeak: “Can we, internally, re-establish the standard of what we need to do to be the best team that we can be? That's got to be something that's done on a consistent basis, and it has to be able to sustain the season. And that's a challenge for all of us.” — Saban

Arkansas

Still building: Chad Morris took over a program that went 4-8 its previous season, then the Razorbacks finished 2-10 without a conference win. During a long opening address, Morris spoke about his experience building teams at Clemson and SMU. He maintained confidence in his vision, saying as rough as his first season at Arkansas was on the field, the players adopted his changes.

What’s up? As Arkansas builds a team to fit Morris’ system and philosophy, the Razorbacks this season have 50 roster spots devoted to freshmen or redshirt freshmen. They brought in two graduate transfer quarterbacks — Ben Hicks (SMU) and Nick Starkel (Texas A&M) —to supplement their youth, and a quarterback competition will define preseason practice.

Coachspeak: “It wasn't fun. It wasn't a lot of fun when you go through tough times like that. But we know that building a program, there's a process that you have to go through. It's not fun. It's not always easy. But it's always necessary.” — Morris

Mississippi State

Battle begins: Mississippi State has been stable at quarterback, first with Dak Prescott then Nick Fitzgerald, but it has to pick a new starter during preseason camp. Head coach Joe Moorhead came to Mississippi State with a reputation for coaching quarterbacks. He created high expectations in his first season, and now the Bulldogs will choose Keytaon Thompson or Tommy Stevens.

What’s up? The Bulldogs have to replace most of the country’s top defense. They lost four starters on the defensive line, and they lost three starting defensive backs. In such a physical league, Mississippi State will have to quickly find players to fill the holes on the defensive line.

Coachspeak: “I think what I may have done is elevated the expectation level to a point where nothing that we did short of a championship was going to make people happy. I wouldn't have changed the goals, but I probably would have kept it a little bit more in-house.” — Moorhead on his first season

South Carolina

Unsatisfied: Will Muschamp has more wins through three seasons than any other coach in South Carolina history, but he’s unsatisfied. South Carolina, considered a contender in the SEC East last season, finished 7-6. It hasn’t played for a conference championship, and it has not beaten in-state rival Clemson. On Wednesday, Muschamp acknowledged the Gamecocks must improve. He said turnovers stunted the offense and the defense “flat-out struggled” last year.

What’s up? South Carolina is trying to keep up in the never-ending race for new facilities. The Gamecocks unveiled a gleaming new football facility this February, which Muschamp said has impressed recruits. When the season ends, South Carolina will begin a $22 million renovation project on Williams-Brice Stadium.

Coachspeak: “As far as where our program is, it's not where we want to be. I can assure you of that. … We're striving to win a championship at South Carolina. We haven't done that yet.” — Muschamp on South Carolina before his fourth season