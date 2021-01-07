There will likely not be any packing the PMAC for LSU gymnastics meets this season.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, LSU will be able to allow only 2,000-2,500 seats for each of its four home meets, starting with Friday’s season opener against Arkansas.
Single meet tickets are currently available for all four meets. Tickets can be purchased through the LSU Athletic Ticket Office or at www.LSUTix.net.
Tickets are available as singles or in groups of two, three or four. Tickets are $7-17 for adults and $4-9 for youths.
LSU has allocated a little over 300 student tickets per meet, according to coach Jay Clark. The LSU band will not be permitted to perform but meets will have a DJ to provide music during breaks.