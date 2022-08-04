When Brian Kelly heard the inevitable question about LSU’s upcoming quarterback battle last week during a Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting, he responded with a joke.

“Well, we've got plenty of them,” Kelly said as the crowd laughed. “So we put a suggestion box down here. You can leave your suggestion on the way out.”

Maybe the idea would provide some clarity. Quarterback competitions can be difficult to navigate, and LSU has one of the most wide-open contests in the country entering the first day of preseason practice Thursday afternoon.

Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, junior Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier all have a realistic chance to start the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State. There’s also freshman Walker Howard, who will likely compete for the job in the years ahead.

LSU needs to choose starters at multiple positions during camp. Almost the entire offensive line has question marks. There’s two openings at outside corner. At least one inside linebacker spot seems unsettled. And several wide receivers are vying for playing time alongside star junior Kayshon Boutte.

While the offensive line remains Kelly’s biggest concern — he said at Southeastern Conference media days “the success of our football team” will hinge on the group’s ability to control the line of scrimmage — he has to make a decision at the most important position on the field. His choice will determine the starter and reveal what he values in a quarterback.

“They all have great traits but different traits,” Kelly said. “We'll have to use this camp to really vet that out and give them the opportunity to separate themselves from each other.”

LSU will try to do that by calling plays designed to highlight the quarterbacks’ different strengths. Brennan has the reputation of a trustworthy upperclassman who can distribute the ball and avoid mistakes while making downfield throws. Daniels has the most game experience after starting for three years at Arizona State, and his speed — sophomore receiver Jack Bech said Daniels reached 20 or 21 mph in spring practice — adds another dimension to the offense. Nussmeier can do some of both, able to make every throw and escape when the pocket collapses.

Despite those varied skill sets, the quarterbacks generally ran similar plays while new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock installed his scheme during spring practice. As a result, none of them separated from the pack and the competition stretched through the summer. Kelly hopes someone will emerge once they can show what they do best.

“That should give us separation,” Kelly said, “and give us a chance to name a starting quarterback.”

Within those specifically tailored plays, the coaches will use statistics and grading systems to evaluate multiple factors. Kelly, Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan were asked what they’ll look for repeatedly over the summer. They mentioned decision-making, efficient ball distribution, composure, fit with the personnel, understanding of the scheme and playmaking ability.

A lot of what they said happens mentally. All three quarterbacks have the physical tools to play for a major program. Ultimately, separation may come between the ears.

For example, Denbrock and Sloan said during separate appearances on WNXX-FM, 104.5 the starting quarterback needs to handle everything that comes with the position, one of the most criticized roles in the state. Whoever wins the job has to feel at ease in the spotlight. They can’t fold when their teammates need a leader.

“That’s a big piece of it,” Denbrock said. “Being comfortable in their own skin, if you will, and not being afraid of the big moment.”

Denbrock can mold the scheme around all three players, so he wants to see how well the quarterbacks mesh with the rest of the personnel. There may be one combination that makes LSU more prolific, potentially depending on the effectiveness of a remade offensive line.

He also said the starter needs a deep grasp of the playbook to make on-field adjustments.

“We’re best offensively when the quarterback is controlling the keys to the Ferrari, and he can adjust it from time to time,” Denbrock said. “We love to give him the freedom to do that if they’ve earned it.”

Denbrock and Kelly generally used a traditional pocket passer during their stops together. The quarterbacks became more athletic as football changed over the last decade, with DeShone Kizer and Ian Book providing a rushing threat at Notre Dame. And recently, Denbrock developed Cincinnati’s offense behind Desmond Ridder. Though often looking to pass first, Ridder rushed for 2,180 yards during his four-year career.

Ultimately, Denbrock said back in the spring, Kelly will make the final decision. He has three viable options, all with their own strengths and weaknesses. Brennan has an injury history and he isn't as mobile. Daniels’ passing numbers dipped last season with 10 interceptions. Nussmeier was inconsistent in limited action as a freshman.

They all have a chance to earn the job. When he makes his decision, Kelly identified three main factors.

“Number one, they got to take care of the football,” he said at media days. “Number two, they have to get the ball to playmakers. I have playmakers on offense that are already in place. They've got to get the ball to the playmakers. Number three, they've got to make plays, that quarterback.

“The ultimate decision-making on who that quarterback is, he'll have to hit those three notes. I think all of these guys can do that. We'll have to put them in that position so we can evaluate that.”