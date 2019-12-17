Inside linebacker Patrick Queen did not appear during the open portion of LSU football practice on Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers' first session with full pads ahead of the College Football Playoff.

Queen, a junior, has made 69 tackles this season with 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and an interception. He attended practice on Monday.

Junior offensive lineman Michael Smith and freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price practiced in gold, non-contact jerseys. Davis-Price is LSU's third-leading rusher with 270 yards and six touchdowns.

Meanwhile, former tight end Foster Moreau watched practice from the sideline. Moreau, who received the coveted No. 18 jersey his senior season, was drafted by the Oakland Raiders earlier this year. Moreau caught five touchdowns, but his rookie season ended early because of a knee injury.

Roll call:

Players absent from the open portion of LSU football practice:

Todd Harris, S, junior

Patrick Queen, LB, junior

Tory Carter, FB, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman