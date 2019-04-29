LSU softball coach Beth Torina won’t need any long speeches for her team going into the final regular-season weekend. The high stakes on and off the field are self-evident.
The second-place and No. 10 Tigers play host to first-place and No. 3 Alabama at Tiger Park with the Southeastern Conference regular-season title and national seedings there for the taking. LSU (40-12, 14-7 SEC) is a game behind the Crimson Tide (47-6, 15-6) in the league standings.
Even more crucial is the RPI standings which have Florida (39-13), LSU and Alabama holding down the Nos. 7-9 spots, respectively, in the battle for one of the eight national seeds and super-regional host sites for the NCAA tournament.
On top of all that, it's final-exams week at LSU.
“It’s a big week, a ton of implications on the line both in the SEC and nationally with the RPI,” Torina said. “That’s not something we have to go over with the team this week. They have a great understanding of the series means. There could be zero on the line and just playing Alabama would mean a lot to them. Also, it’s the last home series for the team. All those things will mean a lot. You don’t have to add the extra to it. They will be ready to go.”
LSU can win a share of the SEC title and the No. 1 seed for the SEC tournament by beating Alabama two out of three. Alabama is coming off losing two of three games in a home series against Kentucky. The Tigers are coming off a difficult weekend series in which they won two of three at Baylor. LSU flew in on the same day it played the opener and played a doubleheader Saturday to get home quicker in preparation for exams.
“It was a tough trip, a short turnaround,” Torina said. “Three games in 24 hours put them in a tough spot, and finals (are) this week. There’s a lot on their plate, but I’m confident they’ll be ready to go.”
Sophomore Shelbi Sunseri was the star of the weekend, getting two pitching victories and hitting a pair of home runs, to tie and break the school record for homers in the season previously held by the 2014 team at 65.
Sunseri pitched a six-hit shutout in the opener and won the second game with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. She also threw two scoreless innings for a total of 12 2/3 innings without allowing a run. She has a 12-5 record with a team-best 2.02 ERA. Friday’s win was her fifth shutout.
Next record
LSU centerfielder Aliyah Andrews stole two bases against Baylor to move within one of the program single-season record of 45 shared by Kirsten Shortridge (2010) and Dee Douglas (1999). Andrews is tied with her older sister, A.J. Andrews, for the career mark at 97.
Home run derby
Sunseri’s home run on Friday was her first since March 23, and she’s back in the contest with teammate Shemiah Sanchez for the individual school record for homers in a season. Sanchez has 16 and Sunseri 15. They are chasing Bianka Bell, who hit 18 in 2014.
Lagniappe
Baylor’s victory against LSU was the Bears’ first in nine games vs. LSU. ... LSU is 31-0 when holding teams to two runs or fewer. ... LSU has won 40 games in a season 20 times, including all eight seasons under Torina. ... Sunseri’s shutout was LSU's 17th this season. ... LSU seniors will be honored pregame on Friday and Saturday and with a post-game ceremony Sunday.