The 2020 college football season is likely to be postponed after nationwide conference meetings are expected to take place this week, according to Sports Illustrated.
On Sunday, ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power Five conferences held an emergency meeting over growing concern fall sports can't be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All Power Five conferences (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference) have already announced league-only seasons but only one FBS conference, the Mid-American, has already elected to postpone the season entirely.
Sports Illustrated reported Sunday a well-placed source said “I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences.”
“It’s gotten to a critical stage,” an anonymous conference commissioner told Sports Illustrated. “I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”
Multiple outlets have reported Big Ten leaders are leaning toward postponing the season, and that other conferences might follow suit shortly after.
