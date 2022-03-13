The LSU men’s basketball team found out Sunday evening where it will be headed in the NCAA Tournament following a difficult week that included the firing of coach Will Wade.
With interim coach Kevin Nickelberry leading the way, the No. 6 seed Tigers will take on No. 11 Iowa State (20-12) in the first round on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The game time is to be determined.
If the Tigers win, they will face the winner of No. 3 Wisconsin-No. 14 Colgate in the second round on Sunday.
Wade was fired by LSU on Saturday after an NCAA notice of allegations against his program included seven Level I violations. Wade was tied to six of those seven allegations.
Wade could potentially face a show-cause penalty, but it could take months for LSU or the former coach to find out how the NCAA will hand down punishment.
LSU enters the tournament with a record of 22-11 following a fifth-place finish in the SEC standings. The Tigers beat Missouri 76-68 in the SEC Tournament before being eliminated, 79-67, by Arkansas on Friday.
Following a three-game winning streak in mid February, LSU is 3-3 over its last six games.