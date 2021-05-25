Dave Geyer resigned Tuesday after 16 seasons with LSU's swimming program and 11 as the head coach, the school announced.

Diving coach Doug Shaffer, who's the co-head coach of the program, remained with the team.

“With a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to resign from my position as head coach," Geyer said in a statement. "There have been a lot of hurdles along the way, but I walk away knowing I did everything I could to elevate the standard of this program moving forward. I am excited for the opportunities that lay ahead for me and my family.”

Geyer joined LSU as an assistant in 2005. Once he became the head coach, LSU's men's and women's teams finished as high as fifth at the SEC championship meet during his tenure. Neither team had finished that high since 2015.

"I want to thank Dave for his dedication and commitment to LSU for 16 years,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Coach Geyer represented LSU with class and made countless contributions to our athletics program – both in and out of the pool. Coach Geyer will always be a valued member of the LSU community, and I wish him well in his future endeavors.”