For LSU women’s basketball coach Nikki Fargas, maturity is important for any team and now is the time when it really matters.
Following a 70-62 loss to Florida State on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will be on the road facing two more nonconference opponents this week in Little Rock and Tulane. Fargas said her team's maturity and leadership can lead them in the right direction.
“If we can execute better and play as a team like we did with the same competitive spirit against Florida State, we’ve got to have the same competitive spirit against Little Rock,” Fargas said. “It should not be any different whether you have a (ranking) in front of your name or not.”
First, LSU (1-1) takes on Little Rock (0-2) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the PMAC. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast on WBRP-FM, 107.3. LSU visits Tulane at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Little Rock (0-2) is the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt Conference, while Tulane is looking to rebound after a subpar 2018-19 season. Little Rock is coming off blowout losses to Texas A&M (78-35) and Rice (66-40). Tulane (2-0) has beaten Jackson State (82-46) and Washington (64-62).
“None of these team can we take lightly,” Fargas said. “They’ve got exceptional coaching and exception players on their roster. What we want to do is be better than what we were on Saturday. We have got to improve day in and day out.”
A real challenge for LSU will be playing a full 40 minutes.
The Lady Tigers led after the first, second and third quarters against Florida State but could not seal the deal. Fargas emphasized the importance of putting all four quarters together.
Fargas stressed that the Lady Tigers must be more effective in their offensive execution, especially outside of Ayana Mitchell, Faustine Aifuwa and Khayla Pointer. Those three are accounting for more than two-thirds of LSU's offensive production.
Freshman guard Tiara Young and junior forward Awa Trasi have both shown potential, but Fargas said they must be more confident and comfortable taking and creating their own shots.
“The nucleus (of Mitchell, Aifuwa and Pointer) is going to have to carry them for a little while until they get some games underneath their belt,” Fargas said. “We’ve got some work to still be done.”
Fargas said after watching the Florida State film, the Lady Tigers — traditionally a good rebounding team — must crash the boards more consistently.
The LSU defense must also be more aware of shooter coming off the bench. Fargas said both of those major struggles were a result of the Lady Tigers rotating on defense too much, especially in the fourth quarter, when the game got away from them.
“When you’re playing a matchup zone, that’s something that you always have to be aware of,” Fargas said. “I felt like we missed our defensive coverages. I though we did a nice job on their best post player, but we lost in our matchups one of the best three-point shooters on their team. I really think that going into these next few games, we’ve got to be aware of where shooters are at all times.”