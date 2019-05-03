After six innings of offensive frustration, the LSU softball team was still in position to steal the first game of its showdown series with Alabama on Friday.
But in the seventh, it all unraveled for the Tigers. The Crimson Tide scored six times to cement a 7-0 victory at Tiger Park.
Alabama (48-6, 16-6 Southeastern Conference) also strengthened its grip on first place and left LSU (40-13, 14-8) needing to win the final two games in this series to grab a share of the title.
LSU’s Shelbi Sunseri had pitched around the powerful and fast Tide lineup most of the night, but Alabama sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh. A two-run double by Kaylee Tow and a two-run single by Bailey Hemphill combined with a pair of LSU errors left the home team with far too much to overcome.
LSU contributed to its troubles with an inability to come up with the big hit. The Tigers left the bases loaded in the first inning and got the leadoff batter aboard in four consecutive innings — three of those to second base — but only twice could get a runner as far as third base.
“We had some opportunities,” LSU senior first baseman Amanda Doyle said. “We need to compile some quality at-bats and we didn’t do that. We had hard-hit balls right at people and good at bats, just not back-to-back. I’m confident in tomorrow that we’ll do better.”
Hemphill gave Alabama the early lead with her league-leading 22nd home run off the left-field foul pole. LSU had a chance to answer right away when Alabama freshman pitcher Montana Fouts walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning. Doyle ended the inning with a hard grounder to third base and also made a bid for a home run in the sixth, but her high drive was caught just in front of the left-field wall by Merris Schroder.
“They did some good things, put some leadoffs on,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We need to be more productive, try to move them into scoring position. Once you're there you have to have to get the hit and we didn’t get it.”
LSU stranded seven runners, and its most productive hitters — Amanda Sanchez, Sunseri and Shemiah Sanchez were hitless in six at-bats combined. Amber Serrett had a drive to right field caught at the wall and lined out to shortstop with Elyse Thornhill on third after a double and ground out.
Sunseri had held Alabama to four hits through six innings before the floodgates opened.
“Shelbi did a nice job handling their offense,” Torina said. “If we score in the sixth inning, it’s a really different feel for her going out there. We let a lot of things snowball out of control. She’s still young and hasn’t been in many of these situations.”
Fouts pitched her fifth shutout of the season, allowing four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Savannah Stewart had a pair of doubles for LSU.
“They’re probably the best offensive team in the SEC and for our freshman to do what she did, battle through that, says a lot about her composure and maturity,” Alabama coach Pat Murphy said. “The seventh inning was huge for us. We needed some insurance.”