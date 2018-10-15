Breiden Fehoko acknowledged the question.
“I know we’re going to see more quarterback runs this game,” said Fehoko, LSU’s junior defensive lineman. “Something we haven’t seen since…”
He paused. Considered.
“I’m trying to think if anybody really ran the ball quarterback-wise.”
“La Tech? Not really.”
Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith rushed for 8 yards on six carries in a 38-21 LSU win on Sept. 22.
“Florida did a little bit here and there with the speed option, but not really true quarterback runs.”
Feleipe Franks rushed for 42 yards on six carries in Florida’s 27-19 win over LSU on Oct. 6.
“This will kind of be a good test for us, really,” Fehoko concluded.
The seven quarterbacks LSU has played against this season have combined for just 33 rushing yards on 56 carries. But on Saturday, the Tigers will face Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, the Southeastern Conference’s fourth-leading rusher with 102.6 yards rushing per game.
In a 23-9 victory over Auburn last Saturday, Fitzgerald gashed the Tigers with 195 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
“(Fitzgerald) is big,” said LSU senior running back Nick Brossette, who ranks 20th nationally with 640 yards rushing. “He’ll run over you. He can also run past you as well. I saw him do a lot.”
Fitzgerald confounded LSU in a 37-7 victory last season, when he recorded 268 yards of offense (88 rushing) with four touchdowns (two rushing).
“We still have that taste in our mouth,” Orgeron said of the loss.
Fehoko sat out last season because of transfer rules following his move from Texas Tech, but he remembered the feeling coming back from Starkville, Mississippi, with the first loss of the season.
“It kind of took everybody by shock,” Fehoko said. “I remember when we came back, we had a player-led meeting. And a lot of guys (this season) talked about how they went to Mississippi with their hands down. A big motto for us this season is going into games with our hands up, locking the gates behind us, knowing what we’re capable of doing.”
Last Saturday, LSU shut down then-No. 2 Georgia’s league-leading rushing offense in a 36-16 victory, and thanks to that performance knocking the Bulldogs down a peg, the Tigers will once again face the SEC’s top rushing offense in Mississippi State.
This time, the Tigers will have to stop Fitzgerald, whom Orgeron said is “one of the best quarterbacks we’re going to see.”
“This is different,” Orgeron said. “This is totally different.”
Georgia attempted to overpower LSU with a pro-style offense, strong offensive linemen and aggressive running backs. The Bulldogs did, briefly, compiling 71 rushing yards on their second drive of the game.
LSU made an alignment adjustment with its defensive front, Orgeron said, then held Georgia to 42 yards rushing the rest of the game.
“It wasn’t a dual-threat attack,” Orgeron said. “(Mississippi State runs) a zone-read option, power read option. These guys are different in formations. They spread you out, try to run the ball up the middle, around. This is a different attack … a totally different scheme.”
First-year Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead has retained some of the offensive philosophies used by former coach Dan Mullen, whose spread offense at Florida put up 215 yards rushing on LSU two weeks ago.
Sophomore running back Kylin Hill plays off Fitzgerald’s read option, and he’s rushed for 474 yards with an average of seven yards per carry this season.
Fehoko said Monday the defense took a limited look at Mississippi State’s film over the weekend, and he said they would take a deeper dive later Monday.
“They’re still going to run the ball,” Fehoko said. “I think that’s what everybody in this league does well. You get a good ground game — that’s the tempo you’re going to set for the whole game. I think as a defense, we just got to stay physically and gap-sound for most of the game like we did against Georgia.”