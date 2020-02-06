NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As difficult as it was to admit, Will Wade couldn’t hide how disappointing the LSU basketball team’s shocking loss to Vanderbilt was Wednesday night.

No. 18 LSU was one win from finishing the first half of its Southeastern Conference schedule with a 9-0 record and two-game lead over Kentucky and Auburn going into a Saturday morning showdown with Auburn.

When play-by-play announcer Chris Blair capped a brief radio interview by saying LSU faced a quick turnaround to prepare for its big game with No. 11 Auburn, Wade noted, “It’s not as big as it would have been.”

While it’ll still be a huge one for the league standings, it just didn’t feel like it at the time for Wade following LSU’s 99-90 loss to Vanderbilt.

As the score indicated, defense was the major culprit against a struggling Vanderbilt offense that averaged just 59.0 points in starting 0-8 in the SEC, extending its SEC-record losing streak to 26 consecutive games.

Defense was a deficiency Wade said has been masked for much of the season by a fast-paced offense that features a bunch talented players who have a shot at getting in double digits on any given night.

“Our defense has been our Achilles’ heel all season,” he said. “We played every defense we had today. … We played everything and we couldn’t stop them.”

When guard Maxwell Evans went off for five 3-point baskets and a total of 25 points in the first half and Saben Lee probed a man-to-man defense that offered very little resistance and gave up 52 first-half points, a variety of zones failed to slow Vanderbilt in the second half.

Lee picked up the scoring load in the second half and dropped in 17 points against the diamond press and 2-2-1, 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones after he scored 16 points in the first half.

All told, it was the most points scored against Wade in his 85-game LSU tenure, topping the 95 points Auburn and Utah both had in his first season in 2018.

Evans, whom Wade tried to recruit when he was at VCU, had two more 3-pointers early in the second half, but cooled off when Lee took over and freshman Jordan Wright, a Baton Rouge native who starred at Dunham, followed his lead.

The two 3-pointers gave Evans 31 points, nearly double his old career-high of 16.

“He missed a couple late; he probably got tired, probably had to ice his arm down,” Wade said. “We just lost him (in the first half) paying so much attention to (6-foot-10 center Ejike) Obinna on the roll. We were all out of sorts.:

Nine of Wright’s 11 points came in the second half, which helped Vanderbilt hold off LSU after the Tigers made a couple of second-half runs and took a three-point lead with just under six minutes to play.

But a 19-7 closing run by Vanderbilt left LSU with a bad loss.

"Our defense has been an issue all year,” Wade said. “Like I said, our offense has usually been just good enough to bail us out and our trick defenses have been just good enough to bail us out. We change all those defenses up until we find something that works, but it wasn’t good enough tonight.

“At some point, you’ve got to quit tricking people and just be able to sit down and guard your man. So, we’re going to have to figure something out between now and Saturday because Auburn watched that and they’re just licking their chops.”

Even though he predicted earlier in the week that Vanderbilt’s fortunes would change soon, it still stung to have his team be the unfortunate victim.

“This is as disappointing a game as I’ve been a part of here at LSU,” Wade said. “Very, very disappointing. It’s my fault; I didn’t have us as prepared and mentally ready as we needed to be.

“We deserved to lose and we got what we deserved. That's the way the game works. I’m disappointed in our team, but at the same time, as a competitor, you have to respect it when the other team just whips you.”