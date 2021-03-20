BR.mississippistatelsu.032021 HS 729.JPG
Buy Now

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) flips the ball towards the mound after tagging Mississippi State second baseman Scotty Dubrule (3) out on the double play, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU concludes its opening Southeastern Conference series Sunday against Mississippi State. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 6.

RECORDS: LSU is 15-5, 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 16-3, 2-0.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (0-0, 3.10 ERA, 20.1 IP, 3 BB, 27 SO); MSU – Jr. RHP Eric Cerantola (0-1, 6.97 ERA, 10.1 IP, 7 BB, 12 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Starters at two positions, center field and second base, remain undetermined. The Tigers used sophomore Mitchell Sanford in center field Friday night and started junior Giovanni DiGiacomo for the first time since his hamstring injury Saturday. At second base, sophomore Collier Cranford received his first starts of the season, replacing sophomore Zach Arnold. LSU used Arnold as a pinch-hitter Friday night. Cranford and DiGiacomo both offer plus defense. Can they hit enough to secure the spots?

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments