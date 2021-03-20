LSU concludes its opening Southeastern Conference series Sunday against Mississippi State. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 6.
RECORDS: LSU is 15-5, 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 16-3, 2-0.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (0-0, 3.10 ERA, 20.1 IP, 3 BB, 27 SO); MSU – Jr. RHP Eric Cerantola (0-1, 6.97 ERA, 10.1 IP, 7 BB, 12 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Starters at two positions, center field and second base, remain undetermined. The Tigers used sophomore Mitchell Sanford in center field Friday night and started junior Giovanni DiGiacomo for the first time since his hamstring injury Saturday. At second base, sophomore Collier Cranford received his first starts of the season, replacing sophomore Zach Arnold. LSU used Arnold as a pinch-hitter Friday night. Cranford and DiGiacomo both offer plus defense. Can they hit enough to secure the spots?