The early signing period began with a familiar name for LSU.

Four-star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was the first recruit to officially turn in his national letter of intent Wednesday morning. He's the son of former New Orleans Saints quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier.

Born in Lake Charles, Garrett followed his father across the country due to his coaching career, and, when he committed to LSU in May, he announced "I'm heading back to my roots."

"Blessed Beyond Measure," Nussmeier tweeted Wednesday morning. "Thank you to everyone who has gotten me to this point! Time to get to work...Lets Geaux"

ABOUT GARRETT NUSSMEIER

FROM : Flower Mound, Texas; Marcus High School

: Flower Mound, Texas; Marcus High School POSITION : quarterback (pro-style)

: quarterback (pro-style) MEASURABLES : 6-1.5, 182 pounds

: 6-1.5, 182 pounds COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 86 nationally; No. 8 at position; No. 14 in Texas

