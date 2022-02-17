Even the most successful college sports programs don’t just show up and win. Even the best college coaches can be in for a surprise, especially on opening weekend.
LSU softball coach Beth Torina got a taste of that when the Tigers dropped two of six games, and had to rally late to prevent a third loss, against three unranked teams in the Tiger Classic.
Torina had sympathizers. Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri called to remind her that opening day is more nerve-racking than the final game to go to the College World Series.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get,” Torina quoted Mainieri as saying.
Now Torina has a better grip on where to start tweaking as the No. 21 Tigers move into their second weekend and a significant step up in competition. LSU plays in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Elite Invitational beginning Friday at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater, Florida. The first two opponents are No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-1) and No. 6 Washington (5-0) at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.
On Saturday, LSU plays Notre Dame (5-0) at 9:30 a.m. and No. 19 Michigan (3-2). On Sunday, the Tigers get Texas Tech (3-1) at 8 a.m.
LSU fell six spots in the national rankings after the Tiger Classic.
“It didn’t start the way we wanted it to start, but throughout most of the weekend we were on the field with five sophomores and two freshmen,” Torina said. “They’re going to continue to grow as the season goes on. We’re going to see a lot of good things for them.
“We played a lot of young people, a lot of people in different spots. We ran a different lineup virtually every game. I like where we landed with Danieca Coffey and Ciara Briggs at the top. That was effective.
"We’re still learning this group. They’re young, they almost want to be great too badly at times. We knew these six games would show us about them but create a whole new list of things to tackle.”
Coffey started the first four games batting sixth but moved to the leadoff spot in place of Briggs for the last two. Briggs moved down to the No. 2 spot with struggling Taylor Pleasants going from the two spot to No. 5 in the lineup.
Briggs is batting .421 (8 for 19) and scored five runs while Coffey batted .353. Each stole two bases in two tries. Pleasants hit the ball hard but right at fielders and had two hits in 18 at-bats.
“Ciara has so many different weapons,” Torina said. “She can bunt, slap, hit for power. She can have a really productive at-bat there in the two-hole. That’s why we ended up there. The two are a great combination, puts a lot of speed and pressure on defenses.”
Georgia Clark (.421) and Shelbi Sunseri (.313) combined for six homers and 15 RBIs.
Torina said the pitching of Shelby Wickersham and freshman Raelin Chaffin — the No. 3 and No. 4 starter, respectively — was better than expected.
“I like what Raelin did; she was really strong,” Torina said. “We’ve seen some things she can continue to work on and obviously she will keep growing. She had good command. When you talk about nerves, she may have been the least nervous person we had out there.
“Shelby Wickersham was one of the highlights of the weekend. We’ve been looking for that from her for a while now. It’s nice to see her back in form where she’s capable of great things.”
Washington beat Arkansas twice and outscored its five opponents 47-10 with two shutouts. Olivia Johnson batted .700 with three homers and 8 RBIs. Pitcher Gabbie Plain went 2-0 with two shutouts.
Oklahoma State lost to Duke 4-0 and beat ASU.
Outfielder Avery Hobson batted .500, Chyenne Factor hit two homers and pitcher Kelly Maxwell threw 11 scoreless innings with 21 strikeouts.