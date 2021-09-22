Rivalries with Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M may loom larger on the LSU schedule in terms of fan interest, but the Tigers have played more games against Mississippi State than any other opponent. Saturday’s SEC opener (11 a.m., SEC Network) marks the 115th meeting between the Tigers and Bulldogs, with LSU holding a 75-36-3 lead in the series. LSU has dominated the series since SEC divisional play began in 1992, winning 25 of the past 29 meetings, though the Bulldogs sprang a shocking 44-34 upset last year in Tiger Stadium.
Nov. 15, 1958 — LSU 7, Mississippi State 6: On a muddy field in Jackson, Mississippi, No. 1-ranked LSU trailed State 6-0 in the third quarter. Facing a do-or-die prospect for their national championship hopes, Tigers quarterback Warren Rabb threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Red Hendrix on fourth-and-goal. Tommy Davis’ extra point kick was the difference in what would be the closest call for the eventual national champions. As his team left Mississippi Memorial Stadium to head home, LSU coach Paul Dietzel looked at the scoreboard and said, “What does it matter — 7-6 or 70-6?”
Nov. 13, 1982 — Mississippi State 27, LSU 24: Coming off an epic 20-10 win at Alabama that snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide, unbeaten and No. 6-ranked LSU went to Starkville and was foiled by Bond, John Bond. State’s quarterback rushed for 91 yards and threw for 128 and a touchdown before Baton Rouge native Dana Moore booted the game-winning 45-yard field goal with :25 left.
Nov. 15, 1986 — LSU 47, Mississippi State 0: In 1984 the Tigers went to Starkville with a shot to win the SEC title and fell in yet another Mississippi State upset, 16-14. Two years later in Jackson, LSU left no doubt. Tommy Hodson threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers outgained the Bulldogs 580-214 en route to clinching their first SEC championship since 1970.
Oct. 21, 2000 — LSU 45, Mississippi State 38 (OT): Down 31-17 to the No. 13-ranked Bulldogs entering the fourth quarter, the Tigers rallied to force overtime on a pair of 3-yard touchdown runs by Domanick Davis. In the extra period, LaBrandon Toefield scored on a 13-yard run, capping a 220-yard rushing night against State’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense. On fourth-and-2 at the 17, Trev Faulk and Jeremy Lawrence forced State quarterback Wayne Madkin out of bounds to end it.
Sept. 26, 2009 — LSU 30, Mississippi State 26: This one is best remembered as the Chad Jones Show. The Tigers’ talented safety ran sideline-to-sideline on a 93-yard punt return that ranks as one of LSU’s best ever. Jones then preserved the win by batting down a Tyson Lee pass in the end zone on third-and-goal at the 1 with 1:14 left. LSU is outgained 374-263, but the Tigers scored on offense, defense and special teams (Patrick Peterson had a 37-yard interception return touchdown) to pull out the victory.