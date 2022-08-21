John Emery Jr. has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season, according to The Athletic.
Saturday, coach Brian Kelly reassured that from a football standpoint, Emery has done everything right. But he could not go into further detail because of the Buckley Amendment, which protects student academic records.
“Everything that he's done for us has been outstanding in football,” Kelly said. “Anything else that arises would not be anything that I can comment on because of privacy rights. So I think you guys can put the rest together.”
Brody Miller of The Athletic first reported Emery's suspension.
Emery missed the 2021 season after the NCAA ruled him academically ineligible, falling three credit hours short of the requirements in the fall of 2020.
While Emery has been in good standing since Kelly took over as head coach, the two-game suspension for the 2022 season is a continuation of his previous suspension.