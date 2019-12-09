LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
Also on the list are: Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma; Dabo Swinney, Clemson; Ryan Day, Ohio State; P.J. Fleck, Minnesota; and Matt Rhule, Baylor. A winner will be named Jan. 3 and the award will be formally presented March 6 at the Maxwell Awards Gala in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Orgeron has led LSU to a 13-0 record, the 2019 Southeastern Conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs. Orgeron's Tigers take on Riley's Sooners on Dec. 28 in a CFP semifinal game in the Peach Bowl.