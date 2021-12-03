It's going to be quite the culture change for new LSU football coach Brian Kelly, who is moving from South Bend, Indiana, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Our columnist Smiley Anders decided he could use some advice.
He came up with some of his own tips, which you can read here. But he thought our readers could also prove helpful, so he lit up the Smiley Signal and asked for other suggestions.
Here's some of the best of what y'all came up with:
Bush Bernard sent in several pieces of advice, such as:
- "Thibodaux is spelled just like it sounds."
- "We don't say the 'r' in Lafourche. And LSU doesn't win much without someone from Lafourche Parish on the team."
- "When we say we're going 'up north,' we’re heading to Shreveport or Monroe."
Kelly Kissel, The Advocate's metro editor in Baton Rouge, tells the coach, "When someone talks about the 'new' Mississippi River bridge, it's the one that’s 53 years old. The 'old' bridge is 81. You’ll need to know the difference if you plan to meet a recruit on the westside and he says, 'Come across the old bridge and take the first exit.'”
Grady in Destin says, "First you learn how to make a proper roux. Everything else falls into place after that."
Shooter Mullins says, "Brian Kelly will be happy to know that 'all y'all' is the correct collective to use when addressing his team, his staff, the band, the cheerleaders or the Board of Supervisors. It's his password to everything LSU."
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "The 'Holy Trinity' has a different meaning in Louisiana than at Notre Dame!"
And Charles Riddle III, of Marksville, also had some culinary advice: "Eat gumbo early and often, and don’t get involved in the debate about putting eggs in gumbo, or whether sweet potatoes are the best side dish."
"Oh yeah, and beat Bama!"
We also put Smiley's call for suggestions out on social media. Here's what some of y'all said:
"Let the band play Neck." -Mike Sewell
"It is pah-cawn, not pee-can! Get it right & you won’t look like a foreigner." -Karen Morris Guillot
"Don’t eat gumbo or jambalaya with tomatoes in it." -Zach Boudreaux
"Invest in Zantac. Louisiana cooking ain’t South Bend!" -Steven Martel
"Use 190 if you have to cross the Mississippi." -Thomas Meehan
"Get a really good AC UNIT" -Gary Hines
"Don't try to make sense of Louisiana politics if you want to keep your sanity." -John Augillard