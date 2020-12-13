LSU walked into The Swamp as 23-point underdogs, and walked out with one of the most stunning upsets of a bizarre 2020 college football season.
Cade York nailed a 57-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner after Florida kicker Evan McPherson missed wide left on a game-tying attempt from 51 yards. But that was just one of a slew of wild moments in a 34-31 stunner that was difficult to even see through a dense fog in the second half.
And, of course, Marco Wilson's show-throwing penalty to extend LSU's drive in the final minutes will draw prime placement in "not-top play" segments in the coming days and weeks.
But what are the storylines around the SEC and college football landscape after a result that hold major weight in the College Football Playoff race ahead of Florida's SEC Championship meeting with top-ranked Alabama? Here's a rundown:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — LSU won.
The situation appeared dire and destined to crack.
In a game overflowing with potential nicknames, it was a flying shoe that stole the show in LSU's upset of Florida.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It looked like the wheels had come off this LSU program.
