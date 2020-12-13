LSU Florida Football

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) throws a pass against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

LSU walked into The Swamp as 23-point underdogs, and walked out with one of the most stunning upsets of a bizarre 2020 college football season.

Cade York nailed a 57-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner after Florida kicker Evan McPherson missed wide left on a game-tying attempt from 51 yards. But that was just one of a slew of wild moments in a 34-31 stunner that was difficult to even see through a dense fog in the second half.

And, of course, Marco Wilson's show-throwing penalty to extend LSU's drive in the final minutes will draw prime placement in "not-top play" segments in the coming days and weeks.

Top photos as LSU stuns Florida: A look at the best moments from a foggy Swamp showdown

But what are the storylines around the SEC and college football landscape after a result that hold major weight in the College Football Playoff race ahead of Florida's SEC Championship meeting with top-ranked Alabama? Here's a rundown:

