When Jay Johnson became LSU’s new baseball coach and began looking for assistants, he prioritized the two paid roles on his staff: pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

Johnson wanted the coaches in place ideally before the Major League Baseball draft began this weekend, and now, a few days after hiring his pitching coach, Johnson has his recruiting coordinator.

LSU officially announced the hiring of Dan Fitzgerald as its recruiting coordinator Friday afternoon, finalizing the second available spot for a full-time assistant. The Tigers had hired pitching coach Jason Kelly earlier this week.

Fitzgerald, who spent the last nine years at Dallas Baptist, reached an agreement with LSU on Wednesday, according to D1 Baseball. The two sides finalized the deal the next day.

Fitzgerald will make $300,000 per year during a three-year contract, according to a term sheet agreement between him and LSU. His salary exceeds that of former LSU recruiting Nolan Cain, who earned $185,000 per year.

“Simply put, Dan is one of the top assistant coaches in the country, and he will have a huge impact on our program for years to come,” Johnson said in a statement. “Dan is one of the elite recruiters in the country, and his ability to find and evaluate elite talent will serve future Tiger teams very well.”

During Fitzgerald’s tenure at Dallas Baptist, he recruited nine eventual All-Americans and 11 players later selected within the top-10 rounds of the draft. Dallas Baptist placed a league-high 69 players on the Missouri Valley All-Conference team. In 2018, Fitzgerald was named the No. 7 assistant coach in the country by Baseball America.

Fitzgerald filled the spot vacated by Cain, a former LSU pitcher who spent five seasons as the recruiting coordinator. Cain accepted the same position with Texas A&M about a week before LSU hired Johnson.

With the two paid assistants in place, Johnson has to choose a volunteer hitting coach and name the support staff. He may wait to finalize those roles until after the MLB draft ends Tuesday evening because only Johnson and the full-time assistants can recruit.

Before his stint at Dallas Baptist, Fitzgerald spent five years as the head coach at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa. The team reached the junior college world series four times. It won five straight conference championships and had 14 players drafted.

Fitzgerald has coached in three different states — Iowa, Florida and Texas — giving him connections closer to LSU that could help Johnson as he and Kelly arrive with ties to the western United States.

“Dan is an elite coach, and he did a terrific job at Dallas Baptist of developing some of the best players in college baseball and helping them move on to the Major League Baseball draft and professional baseball,” Johnson said in a statement. “That will continue here, as he contributes to our mission of pursuing championships and developing future major league players.”