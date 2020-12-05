Early in the first quarter of LSU-Alabama, the CBS broadcast booth went quieter than the limited number of fans at Tiger Stadium.

The sudden disappearance of the commentary of Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler was due to technical difficulties, explained sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl.

She completed the point being made by the broadcast when it went silent, then continued to provide some play-by-play as LSU drove into Alabama territory on its first possession.

"We've lost Brad and Gary up in the booth for right now, as TJ Finley hands the ball off," Erdahl said as she came on the broadcast. "I know our team is working feverishly to get them back."

The regularly scheduled broadcasters returned after several minutes of silence, quickly heaping praise on Erdahl for filling in. That sentiment was echoed on social media.

"I knew you wanted my job," Nessler joked after his voice returned on the broadcast. "And a great job it was, because I could hear you."

The moment offered a quirky reprieve on a drive that ended with a turnover on downs and a failed conversion on 4th-and-short. Alabama took over and drove downfield for their second touchdown, eventually taking a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The Tigers went into the home game as massive underdogs, with No. 1 and unbeaten Alabama favored by more than four touchdowns.