Playing an unexpected road game because of Hurricane Delta, No. 17 LSU travels to Missouri this Saturday. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.

1. Pick your poison

Aside from experience at safety, Missouri’s defense has shown no real strength through two games. Alabama threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns. Both teams used their respective offensive strengths to beat Missouri. They didn’t have to break tendencies. LSU can use a similar approach, evenly splitting run and pass calls, while they use this game to improve before playing elite opponents.

Starting left guard Ed Ingram 'very questionable' for LSU-Missouri, Orgeron says Starting left guard Ed Ingram is "very questionable" for LSU's game against Missouri on Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning.

2. Stay in attack mode

LSU’s new defense has produced mixed results through two games, but the Tigers have undoubtedly applied more pressure on the quarterback. LSU has eight sacks, almost doubling its per-game average (2.47) from last season. Now, LSU gets back senior defensive tackle Glen Logan, deepening the rotation and adding an experienced starter to the lineup. If LSU continues applying pressure this week, it might rattle first-time starting quarterback Connor Bazelak.

Cade York brings consistency at kicker for LSU after tight preseason competition In the midst of a blowout win, one that merely provided relief after a disappointing season-opener, LSU showed its trust and confidence in sop…

3. Don’t make mistakes

LSU doesn’t have to pull out any tricks to beat Missouri, a team that has already lost two games to ranked opponents and owns the worst point differential (-42) in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri has struggled lining up in the correct spots, coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. LSU can win by playing sound football, erasing its mistakes and improving its plus-three turnover ratio. (Missouri is minus-two.) If not, Missouri will hang around.

Rabalais: Moving LSU's game to Missouri is making the best out of a bad situation Apparently it is a monumental, earth-moving, split-the-atom kind of effort to finally get the LSU football Tigers to play on the road against …

4. Handle the adjustment

LSU has to play a scheduled home game at a field it has never seen because of Hurricane Delta. The mid-week alteration disrupted LSU’s schedule, making the team travel before a major storm struck Louisiana. Football players and coaches are creatures of habit, but LSU can’t let the changes affect its performance on the field. The last game LSU had altered by a hurricane, the Tigers beat BYU 27-0 in the 2017 season opener.