Danny Etling will always have the run, even if he doesn't currently have a roster spot.

The former LSU quarterback was among the cuts as the New England Patriots trimmed their roster down to 53 players in advance of Week 1. Etling, vying for a backup job behind Tom Brady, started and played the entire Week 4 preseason game against the Giants this week.

He became a fan favorite after ripping off an 86-yard touchdown run during which no one came close to catching him.

Etling was LSU's starting quarterback for two seasons after transferring from Purdue. He became a surprise pick of the Patriots on the final day of the draft in the 7th round, No. 219 overall.