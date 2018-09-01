Patriots Giants Football
New England Patriots quarterback Danny Etling throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Danny Etling will always have the run, even if he doesn't currently have a roster spot. 

The former LSU quarterback was among the cuts as the New England Patriots trimmed their roster down to 53 players in advance of Week 1. Etling, vying for a backup job behind Tom Brady, started and played the entire Week 4 preseason game against the Giants this week. 

He became a fan favorite after ripping off an 86-yard touchdown run during which no one came close to catching him. 

Etling was LSU's starting quarterback for two seasons after transferring from Purdue. He became a surprise pick of the Patriots on the final day of the draft in the 7th round, No. 219 overall. 

