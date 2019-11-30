This one ended in regulation.

Oh, most assuredly, LSU needed no extra time in its vengeance victory over Texas A&M, a 50-7 beatdown that several Tigers said was a year in the making.

It took LSU only one half to score 31 points — the same total the Tigers scored in regulation last season, before seven overtimes produced a 74-72 LSU loss at Kyle Field that was embroiled in controversy.

Think that game had anything to do with this one?

Ed Orgeron started the week by saying there was "no question" his team would use it as motivation.

"It's gonna be on," the fourth-year LSU coach said.

No. 2 LSU (12-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) followed through on its coach's promise by outgaining Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4) on offense 553-169 and posting its most lopsided victory over the Aggies in school history.

Was this what Orgeron had in mind?

"50-7," he said. "I thought that was pretty good."

LSU completed its first undefeated regular season since 2011, the fourth in program history. The Tigers play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta.

No, this one didn't breach LSU's trio of 62-0 victories over Tulane in the 1950s and 60s for the program's largest wins over a league opponent. But the Tigers sent a clear signal to the College Football Playoff committee that it is a "complete team" after the judging body bumped Ohio State up to No. 1 last week with criticisms of LSU's defense.

"We definitely took that as a challenge that we had to have a complete game and need to play for 60 minutes," LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said. "I feel like we did that today."

LSU nearly surpassed its largest gap in yardage in school history, when the Tigers outgained Mississippi State by 469 yards in a 51-0 victory in 2004.

Texas A&M only had 44 yards by the middle of the third quarter, when Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller doubled the count when he was uncovered on a wheel route that went 45 yards to the LSU 21.

That was Texas A&M's lone highlight of the night, and three plays later, Spiller gave the Aggies their only points on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Mond was held to 10-of-30 passing for 92 yards — the 33% his lowest completion percentage of the season — and the Tigers intercepted the 6-foot-3, 217-pound junior three times.

"I think the defense wanted to send a message to the country," said quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished the game 23-of-32 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns. "They've been criticized the last few weeks, and that's what they've been talking about all week."

Safety Grant Delpit, who sat out the Arkansas game with a sore ankle, recorded his second interception of the season in the third quarter. The pick set up a 50-yard field goal by placekicker Cade York, extending the LSU lead 34-0.

York, who made a 51-yarder in the second quarter, became the first LSU player in school history to make two field goals of over 50 yards in a single game.

The LSU pass rush was at its most effective, sacking Mond six times, surpassing the season-high of five sacks the Tigers set in Week 2 against Texas.

The Tigers hounded Mond from the beginning, rushing him into an intentional-grounding penalty on the first drive.

LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's third-down pass rush package continued to be effective: linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Marcel Brooks had a punt-forcing sack on the second drive. Then Chaisson sacked Mond again on the third drive, leading to another punt.

Two drives later, sophomore linebacker Damone Clark broke through the line and buried Mond for yet another sack to force another punt.

Chaisson, who missed two games early this season with injury, now has 3½ sacks this season.

"Yeah, we finally got a pass rush from K'Lavon Chaisson," Stevens joked, staring at Chaisson, who held a media member's phone to record the interview.

"We took our criticism," said Stevens, turning serious. "We went back into the film room and figured out what we could do better."

As Texas A&M battled the pass rush, LSU scored touchdowns on each of its first four drives.

The Tigers offense moved with ease with Burrow, the Heisman frontrunner who paid homage to the LSU fans on senior night, his final game in Tiger Stadium.

Before kickoff, he jogged onto the field wearing a jersey that read "Burreaux," although his game jersey bore the legal spelling of his name.

On the first play of the game, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior was dragged down from behind out of bounds — a horse-collar penalty that led to a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive where Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a 5-yard run.

Burrow and Edwards-Helaire both were a part of the run game. Burrow recorded rushes of 14 and 13 yards on the second drive before throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, who stood wide open in the end zone.

That became a pattern.

On the next drive, Burrow tossed a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase, who broke wide open down the middle of the field, to go up 21-0 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.

Chase, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, finished the game with seven catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. In his past five games, the 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore has 35 catches, 831 yards and eight touchdowns — a total that would have made him short of the team lead in 2018 by 44 yards for the entire season.

Burrow made more history with Chase's second touchdown, an 18-yard pass in the third quarter that set LSU up 41-7. Burrow tied the single-season passing touchdown record, 44, set by Missouri's Drew Lock in 2017.

Burrow threw one more pass, a 2-yard completion to Derrick Dillon in the fourth quarter, and LSU called a timeout with 12:34 left in the game.

Burrow walked off the field, waving to the stands, as the announced crowd of 102,218 chanted: "Joe! Joe! Joe!"

Four plays later, LSU's potential quarterback of the future, Myles Brennan, threw a 58-yard touchdown to Racey McMath.

Brennan charged down the field, arms raised. Burrow met him on the sideline.

The two quarterbacks embraced.

All that's left now for LSU is the postseason, and it took a vengeful push through Texas A&M to get there.

"We had bigger motivation to get where we want to go," Orgeron said. "This team was just in our way."