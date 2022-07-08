In a huge recruiting win for LSU, five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown verbally committed Friday evening. He became the highest-rated player and the first five-star recruit in the team’s 2023 class.

Brown is considered the No. 29 overall player and the fourth-best wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He picked LSU over Michigan, Florida State and hometown Miami.

It was significant for LSU wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton to pull Brown out of Miami. Before him, LSU hadn’t added a top 50 recruit during this cycle.

Hankton has now secured commitments from two wide receivers. Brown joined three-star Kyle Parker in the class, and LSU could still land five-star Baton Rouge receiver Shelton Sampson Jr.

Brown gave LSU its eighth recruit in the last eight days. The month started with a commitment from top 100 edge rusher Jaxon Howard. Since then, LSU has pledges from four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens, four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed, three-star cornerback Ashton Stamps, four-star defensive lineman Dashawn Womack, 2024 linebacker Xavier Atkins, three-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes and Brown.

The recent haul more than doubled the size of LSU's 2023 recruiting class, which has 13 prospects. Eleven of them are from outside Louisiana.