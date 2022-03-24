It was without a doubt the most startling thing LSU football coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday during his pre-spring practice news conference.
Asked about his relationship with star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, Kelly gathered the words he wanted to use in his head for a moment then replied: “I would say I know his last name right now.”
Immediately, you could hear the alarm bells going off across Tiger Nation: “What does he mean, I know his last name?” “How does he not have a better relationship with arguably LSU’s biggest star player?” “This new coach sounds completely checked out!”
You could be reaching for a paper bag to treat your hyperventilation, or you could try to understand what Kelly was trying to say.
What he was trying to say — and his later comments confirmed this from my perspective — was that he only partially knows Kayshon Boutte (full name) the person, the player. Their relationship has a ways to go, as does Boutte’s place on the team.
Everyone, from the players to LSU staff members to those of us in the media, are learning how Kelly works. What he expects. Clearly one thing he expects is accountability, whether you’re able to go full speed for a game or a practice, in a red non-contact jersey (as we saw at Thursday’s first spring practice session, red has replaced gold as the non-contact jersey color of choice) or not able to practice at all.
And Boutte, who went down in October at Kentucky with a season-ending ankle injury, is not able to practice. In fact, Kelly revealed Wednesday, Boutte has undergone a second surgery since he was injured and it has hampered his reintegration into the team.
“He’s a great player,” Kelly said. “He’s a good kid. But this has been a rough spot for him. What happens is you tend to get distracted because you’re not involved in everything. He’s learning that you have to be involved in everything, whether you’re injured or not. That’s a process he’s going through. We’re seeing some really good changes.”
Kelly went on to reference a chat he had with Boutte in the LSU training room Wednesday morning.
“We had a nice conversation,” Kelly said. “He’s on top of his academics and he’s making good progress.”
Under former coach Ed Orgeron, injured players had a lot more latitude. Some were still involved with practice and highly engaged with the team. Some were not. And for star players like Boutte, the latitude got even wider.
Don’t be mistaken. Kelly recognizes Boutte’s talent, what he has meant to LSU’s team in the past and what he could mean this season. Despite playing in just six games in 2021, Boutte was still the Tigers’ top receiver with 38 catches for 509 yards and nine touchdowns.
But if there is ever a time for a coach to send a lasting message about accountability to the entire team, it’s now while everyone is getting accustomed to the ground rules. Perhaps that’s one reason why Boutte was seen on the practice fields Thursday, not participating in passing drills like the healthy receivers but clearly engaged in what Kelly no doubt would label productive activity.
“The good part about it is the surgery was successful,” Kelly said. “He’s in a walking boot right now. That’s really the most important thing.
“The rest of this stuff, we’ll work it out between the two of us. I’m not that hard-headed. He’s a good player.”
I took the “I’m not that hard-headed” comment to mean that Kelly isn’t going to try to make an example out of Boutte to the point where he doesn’t want to play for the Tigers. To make this offense as productive as it can be no matter the quarterback — and as Kelly said, based on seniority, Myles Brennan took the first spring snap — LSU needs a healthy and happy Boutte in the fold.
Boutte got taken care of from a name, image and likeness perspective in January, signing an NIL deal with prominent local attorney Gordon McKernan at a time when there were fears that other schools might lure Boutte away via the transfer portal.
He’s still here. He still has a ways to go to be back in position to be the Southeastern Conference record-breaking receiver he has been. The whole situation, from his injury to whether he would stay at LSU, has been a fairly fraught one.
But it is hardly time for LSU fans to panic. The bet is when Kelly is asked about Boutte in August, he will say something to the effect that he knows his full name.