Pull out the calendar. Mark the date. Tigertown is ready for a top-5 matchup.
After a game that turned out to be less flashy than LSU’s color-changing helmets, the No. 5 Tigers muffled No. 22 Mississippi State in a 19-3 win Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, locking in a showdown in the bayou Nov. 3, when No. 1 Alabama comes to town.
It would be the first time LSU and Alabama will have met as top-5 opponents since 2012, when the Crimson Tide won 21-17 in Tiger Stadium.
This time, LSU enters the Southeastern Conference-defining matchup having beaten three Top 10 opponents, four that were in the Top 25, including Mississippi State.
LSU (7-1, 4-1 SEC) maintained its undefeated standing in the SEC West by stifling Mississippi State’s conference-leading rushing attack to 201 yards and pulling away with four Cole Tracy field goals.
LSU held Mississippi State to its fewest points in a game this season, shutting out the Bulldogs in the second half.
"I knew it was going to be a battle, but I didn't know we would hold them to three points," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "I'm very proud of that. Remember this is a team that rushed for 369 yards against a very good Auburn team."
It was a team that rushed for 285 yards against LSU last season in a 37-7 Bulldogs win, and the Tigers heaped on their revenge by forcing Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald into a career-high four interceptions.
LSU strong safety Grant Delpit intercepted Fitzgerald twice, and he stopped the Bulldogs’ most threatening drive in the third quarter, when LSU led 13-3, sacking Nick Fitzgerald on fourth down at the LSU 37.
Fitzgerald finished the game 8-of-24 passing for 59 yards, four interceptions, while rushing for 131 yards on 23 carries.
"The game plan was to just own our gaps," said LSU field linebacker Michael Divinity, who recorded four tackles and intercepted Fitzgerald on the game's third play. "A lot of (Fitzgerald's) runs, from watching film, were just guys getting out of their gaps and him just sitting there being impatient, and whatever gaps open he hits it for 25 yards."
LSU’s defensive efforts were clouded by the ejection of All-American linebacker Devin White, who was thrown out of the game on a targeting penalty late in the fourth quarter.
According to NCAA rules, White must also sit out the first half of the Alabama game.
LSU fans booed constantly after the call upheld review, and Tiger Stadium echoed its displeasure all the way through postgame handshakes.
"I've got to look at it," Orgeron said. "The call was the call. They reviewed it and said it was targeting. I did not see anything that would suggest either way."
The first half was an offensive struggle, with the teams combining for 223 yards, three turnovers and eight three-and-outs.
LSU gained just 15 yards and two first downs in its first five drives.
But the Tigers defense set up early scoring anyway. Mississippi State started the game with two false starts, which forced the SEC's No. 1 rushing offense into passing situations. On an eventual third-and-10, White hit Fitzgerald in the backfield, knocking his pass off course and into the waiting arms of Divinity, who returned the interception to the Mississippi State 3.
Three plays later, LSU running back Nick Brossette set the Tigers ahead 7-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs’ offense flexed its rushing attack on its next drive, starting with an 18-yard zone-read run by Kylin Hill. Then, Fitzgerald rushed up the middle on a delayed run for 40 yards to the LSU 17 before getting tackled by Delpit from behind.
The Tigers recovered on the goal line, holding Mississippi State to a field goal, which brought the score to 7-3 with 8:43 left in the first quarter.
Later in the first quarter, Delpit jumped a hitch route to intercept Fitzgerald at the Mississippi State 24.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) is stuffed by LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6), LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) and LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (22) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU students sway to the playing of the Alma Mater by the Golden Band from Tigerland before kickoff between LSU and Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) makes the stop on Mississippi State wide receiver Deddrick Thomas (2) during the second half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) carries the ball after the handoff by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first half against Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) defends against Mississippi State tight end Justin Johnson (81) in the first half, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Fans, players and officials signal touchdown after LSU running back Nick Brossette scored in the first half against Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after knocking down a pass thrown by Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the first half, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90), LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) and LSU nose tackle Ed Alexander (99) at the Tigers' sideline against Mississippi State in the first half, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt celebrates with LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) after Delpit intercepted a pass in the first half against Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State kicker Jace Christmann (47) kicks a field goal past LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus (76) and LSU offensive tackle Badara Traore (74) in the first half, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State cornerback Jamal Peters (2) blocks LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) on the reception in the first half, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) intercepts a pass thrown by Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) in the first half, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates after intercepting a pass and returning it 31 yards in the first half against Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) returns an interception 31 yards to the three yard line in the first half against Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
A pair of US Navy F-18 River Rattlers out of Belle Chasse perform a flyover at the end of the National Anthem before kickoff between LSU and Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) celebrates with LSU outside linebacker Andre Anthony (46) and LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) after Divinity Jr. intercepted a pass and returned it 31 yards in the first half against Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) is tackled by LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6), Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
As LSU punter Josh Growden (38) holds, LSU place kicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a field goal to end the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon (19) can't hold onto the ball in the end zone as Mississippi State safety Jaquarius Landrews (11) defends during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
The referee makes sure the ball is spotted correctly after the Mississippi State interception during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) pulls ina a pass as Mississippi State cornerback Maurice Smitherman (8) and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram (38) defend and make the stop during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) keeps his eye on the ball and pulls in the pass during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead talks to his players during a timeout during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) attempts to score but is stopped short by Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (6) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) is stuffed by LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90), LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97), LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) and LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (3) intercepts in the end zone during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State punter Tucker Day (42) chases after the ball that was hiked over his head during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) goes after Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) after the pass in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Officials ruled targeting on the play and White was ejected.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks with, from left, LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97), LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72), LSU defensive end Neil Farrell Jr. (92), and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) lines up against Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) carries up the right side before the stop by Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (6) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) awaits the snap from LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) is forced down by Mississippi State cornerback Jamal Peters (2) and Mississippi State safety Mark McLaurin (41) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) skips across the field in celebration after the interception by LSU safety John Battle in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron exchanges words with an official after LSU linebacker Devin White was ejected for targeting in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron walks the Tigers' sideline after a sideline warning in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is tackled by Mississippi State corner back Maurice Smitherman (8) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU safety Todd Harris Jr. (33) and LSU safety Ed Paris (21) greet fans in the south end zone after the punt in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) carries up the left side before the stop by Mississippi State cornerback Chris Rayford (24) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) breaks up the pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Deddrick Thomas (2) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
A frustrated LSU head coach Ed Orgeron stands on the sidelines after a call against the Tigers in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) reacts with fans in the stands after LSU safety Grant Delpit (9) intercepted a pass late in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron directs LSU linebacker Devin White (40) to the ruling on the field that led White to being ejected in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) leaves the field after being ejected for targeting in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead, left, and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, meet at midfield at the end of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) claps after a personal foul is called on him that would lead to White being ejected for targeting on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) in the second half of LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State, Saturday, October 20, 2018, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) makes the hit on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) that got him ejected from the game during the second half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (5) breaks up the pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Keith Mixon (23) during the second half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs through a tremendous hole opened up by the offensive line during the second half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball during the second half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) runs after the catch as Mississippi State linebacker Leo Lewis (10) gives chase during the second half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 19-3.
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) is taken down by LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and LSU safety John Battle (26) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU defensive end Glen Logan (97) bats the pass down of Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) is taken down by LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs the ball as Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram (38) makes a diving attempt at the stop with help from Mississippi State safety Mark McLaurin (41) during the first half of LSU's football game against Mississippi State in Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU’s Joe Burrow was 9-of-19 passing for 70 yards during the first quarter, and his accuracy was spotty.
"That was the worst half of football that I've played in my entire life," said Burrow, who finished the game 16 of 28 passing for 129 yards and an interception. "I threw the ball like a middle schooler. They're a really good defense, too."
On the second drive, his third-down pass was slightly behind Ja’Marr Chase, whose bobble likely cost the team a first down. On the third drive, Burrow threw three consecutive incompletions before the team punted, overthrowing Terrace Marshall, then underthrowing Justin Jefferson.
Then, after Delpit’s interception, Burrow’s fade pass to Dee Anderson fell short and was intercepted by Cam Dantzler.
Dantzler unwisely attempted to return the interception and was tackled at the Mississippi State 1-yard line, which began a series of multiple possessions for both teams with poor field position.
Seven consecutive punts followed.
Twice, LSU had favorable field position, starting at its 42 and its 47. On the latter, Burrow was sacked on consecutive plays, forcing the second of three consecutive three-and-outs.
LSU broke out of the stalemate with 3:29 left before the half. The drive started with an 11-yard pass from Burrow to Stephen Sullivan, who picked up a first down to the LSU 40. Burrow was 5 of 8 for 51 yards on the drive, more than doubling the Tigers’ offensive yards, before Cole Tracy kicked a 25-yard field goal to give LSU a 10-3 halftime lead.
Tracy has made nine field goals in the past two games, and his 21 field goals this season are tied for third all-time in LSU history with Drew Alleman (2012) with at least five games to play.
Now, both LSU and Alabama enter a bye week before their fateful meeting in Tiger Stadium.
"We're definitely excited for it," said linebacker Jacob Phillips, who tied the game high with 10 tackles. "We won all season; they won all season. They coming in our house, and we're going to try and do everything we can to win."
