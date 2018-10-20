Pull out the calendar. Mark the date. Tigertown is ready for a top-5 matchup.

After a game that turned out to be less flashy than LSU’s color-changing helmets, the No. 5 Tigers muffled No. 22 Mississippi State in a 19-3 win Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, locking in a showdown in the bayou Nov. 3, when No. 1 Alabama comes to town.

It would be the first time LSU and Alabama will have met as top-5 opponents since 2012, when the Crimson Tide won 21-17 in Tiger Stadium.

This time, LSU enters the Southeastern Conference-defining matchup having beaten three Top 10 opponents, four that were in the Top 25, including Mississippi State.

LSU (7-1, 4-1 SEC) maintained its undefeated standing in the SEC West by stifling Mississippi State’s conference-leading rushing attack to 201 yards and pulling away with four Cole Tracy field goals.

LSU held Mississippi State to its fewest points in a game this season, shutting out the Bulldogs in the second half.

"I knew it was going to be a battle, but I didn't know we would hold them to three points," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. "I'm very proud of that. Remember this is a team that rushed for 369 yards against a very good Auburn team."

It was a team that rushed for 285 yards against LSU last season in a 37-7 Bulldogs win, and the Tigers heaped on their revenge by forcing Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald into a career-high four interceptions.

LSU strong safety Grant Delpit intercepted Fitzgerald twice, and he stopped the Bulldogs’ most threatening drive in the third quarter, when LSU led 13-3, sacking Nick Fitzgerald on fourth down at the LSU 37.

Fitzgerald finished the game 8-of-24 passing for 59 yards, four interceptions, while rushing for 131 yards on 23 carries.

"The game plan was to just own our gaps," said LSU field linebacker Michael Divinity, who recorded four tackles and intercepted Fitzgerald on the game's third play. "A lot of (Fitzgerald's) runs, from watching film, were just guys getting out of their gaps and him just sitting there being impatient, and whatever gaps open he hits it for 25 yards."

LSU’s defensive efforts were clouded by the ejection of All-American linebacker Devin White, who was thrown out of the game on a targeting penalty late in the fourth quarter.

According to NCAA rules, White must also sit out the first half of the Alabama game.

LSU fans booed constantly after the call upheld review, and Tiger Stadium echoed its displeasure all the way through postgame handshakes.

"I've got to look at it," Orgeron said. "The call was the call. They reviewed it and said it was targeting. I did not see anything that would suggest either way."

The first half was an offensive struggle, with the teams combining for 223 yards, three turnovers and eight three-and-outs.

LSU gained just 15 yards and two first downs in its first five drives.

But the Tigers defense set up early scoring anyway. Mississippi State started the game with two false starts, which forced the SEC's No. 1 rushing offense into passing situations. On an eventual third-and-10, White hit Fitzgerald in the backfield, knocking his pass off course and into the waiting arms of Divinity, who returned the interception to the Mississippi State 3.

Three plays later, LSU running back Nick Brossette set the Tigers ahead 7-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs’ offense flexed its rushing attack on its next drive, starting with an 18-yard zone-read run by Kylin Hill. Then, Fitzgerald rushed up the middle on a delayed run for 40 yards to the LSU 17 before getting tackled by Delpit from behind.

The Tigers recovered on the goal line, holding Mississippi State to a field goal, which brought the score to 7-3 with 8:43 left in the first quarter.

Later in the first quarter, Delpit jumped a hitch route to intercept Fitzgerald at the Mississippi State 24.

Neither quarterback started the game very well.

LSU’s Joe Burrow was 9-of-19 passing for 70 yards during the first quarter, and his accuracy was spotty.

"That was the worst half of football that I've played in my entire life," said Burrow, who finished the game 16 of 28 passing for 129 yards and an interception. "I threw the ball like a middle schooler. They're a really good defense, too."

On the second drive, his third-down pass was slightly behind Ja’Marr Chase, whose bobble likely cost the team a first down. On the third drive, Burrow threw three consecutive incompletions before the team punted, overthrowing Terrace Marshall, then underthrowing Justin Jefferson.

Then, after Delpit’s interception, Burrow’s fade pass to Dee Anderson fell short and was intercepted by Cam Dantzler.

Dantzler unwisely attempted to return the interception and was tackled at the Mississippi State 1-yard line, which began a series of multiple possessions for both teams with poor field position.

Seven consecutive punts followed.

Twice, LSU had favorable field position, starting at its 42 and its 47. On the latter, Burrow was sacked on consecutive plays, forcing the second of three consecutive three-and-outs.

LSU broke out of the stalemate with 3:29 left before the half. The drive started with an 11-yard pass from Burrow to Stephen Sullivan, who picked up a first down to the LSU 40. Burrow was 5 of 8 for 51 yards on the drive, more than doubling the Tigers’ offensive yards, before Cole Tracy kicked a 25-yard field goal to give LSU a 10-3 halftime lead.

Tracy has made nine field goals in the past two games, and his 21 field goals this season are tied for third all-time in LSU history with Drew Alleman (2012) with at least five games to play.

Now, both LSU and Alabama enter a bye week before their fateful meeting in Tiger Stadium.

"We're definitely excited for it," said linebacker Jacob Phillips, who tied the game high with 10 tackles. "We won all season; they won all season. They coming in our house, and we're going to try and do everything we can to win."