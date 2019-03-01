AUSTIN, Texas — Antoine Duplantis walked slowly back to the LSU dugout, having just struck out looking with two runners in scoring position.

It was the fifth inning of No. 1 LSU’s opening game against No. 18 Texas, the Tigers’ first road game of the year. Duplantis hadn’t struck out yet this season. One of seven starters to not record a hit, he struck out twice in Friday night's 8-1 loss at Disch-Falk Field.

Duplantis’ second strikeout — on a 3-2 pitch he thought was a ball — ended LSU’s last scoring threat of the game. The Tigers did not put another runner past first base, and Texas gave LSU its first loss of the season.

"We knew we weren't going to win every game this year," shortstop Josh Smith said.

LSU (8-1) struggled against Texas (8-3) and starting pitcher Bryce Elder, scoring one unearned run and striking out seven times over Elder’s 6⅔ innings.

The Tigers hadn’t scored fewer than four runs this season. Scouting reports showed Elder relied on his sinker, which moved into right-handed batters. Instead, he threw a lot of cutters, which broke away from right-handed hitters.

“We had a tough time laying off of it,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “We swung at an awful lot of bad balls in the dirt.”

The game started like many of LSU’s have this year, as the Tigers scored a run in the first inning. Center fielder Zach Watson reached on a single. He moved to second on an error, to third on a wild pitch. He scored on another wild pitch. But the Tigers’ offense fizzled.

Making his third start of the season, pitcher Zack Hess lasted four innings. He threw 95 pitches. Though he struck out six batters, he issued a season-high four walks. A runner reached scoring position every inning against him.

In the first inning, a line drive drilled Hess’ right arm. Hess collapsed to the mound, his face in the dirt. He laid there until LSU’s staff reached him. Hess stood up after a couple minutes, and an athletic trainer rubbed an area around his bicep.

Hess stayed in the game, but his arm gradually tightened. Trying to compensate and pitch as long as possible to save LSU’s bullpen for the rest of the weekend, he closed his stance more during the third inning. Hess recorded two outs, but he loaded the bases and walked in a run — his third walk of the inning — that tied the game.

“My body was moving one speed and my arm was moving another,” Hess said of pitching after he got hit. “My arm couldn't catch up to me.”

Mainieri noticed Hess’ velocity dropping during the third inning. After the game, he said he “probably should’ve taken him out” then.

“I should've trusted my eyes a little bit more,” Mainieri said.

An inning later, Hess still in the game, Texas center fielder Duke Ellis raised his right arm into the air, knowing he had just smacked a two-run home run. LSU left fielder Daniel Cabrera, his back turned to the field, watched the ball sail over the wall.

Ellis pumped his fist, and the majority of a 7,680 person crowd — Texas’ largest regular season crowd since 2012 — erupted into a frenzy. Ellis entered the game batting .207. His first home run of the season gave the Longhorns their first lead of the game, one they did not surrender.

Texas batted around and added five runs during the seventh inning. It scored one run on a passed ball, another on an error. LSU threw 49 pitches to get out of the inning, and the game slid out of reach, the Tigers undefeated no more.

“It (was) bound to happen one of these days,” Duplantis said. "The only thing I want to see is our team come back tomorrow with a lot of positive energy like we've had all year."