Will Grier
West Virginia senior QB
His case: Grier has 761 yards passing and nine touchdowns with one interception. His spotlight got stolen this week by Hurricane Florence as the Mountaineers’ game at N.C. State was canceled. Out of sight, out of mind does not help one’s Heisman candidacy.
Next game: Sept. 22 vs. Kansas State (2:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2)
Ed Oliver
Houston junior DT
His case: His defense Saturday stuffed Arizona and one time Heisman candidate Khalil Tate for 184 total yards. Oliver has 18 tackles in two games, a lot for an interior lineman, but needs a Jadeveon Clowney-like highlight to make his Heisman hopes sing.
Next game: Saturday at Texas Tech (3:15 p.m., Fox)
Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: The oddsmakers’ early Heisman favorite, Tagovailoa threw for 228 yards and four TDs against Arkansas State before going to the bench in a rout. Tua has September momentum, but he needs to not be outshined Saturday by Rebels QB Jordan Ta’amu.
Next game: Saturday at Ole Miss (6 p.m., ESPN)
On the radar: Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, So.; Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, Jr.; Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, So.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.