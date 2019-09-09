LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he is hoping to hear “positive” news this week on the legal status of long-suspended Tigers guard Ed Ingram.
Speaking Monday morning on the “SEC This Morning” show on SiriusXM Radio, Orgeron said: “We’re expecting to hear something this week. From what we’re hearing, things are going to be positive. But we’ve got to wait until the final say. But that should be happening this week.”
A sophomore from DeSoto, Texas, Ingram was arrested on Aug. 2, 2018 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault. Ingram has been subpoenaed to appear in court for trial starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 16, according to court documents, with pre-trial proceedings scheduled to begin Friday.
At the time of his arrest, Ingram’s attorney Mike Howard said his client was “not guilty and is looking forward to his day in court.”
Orgeron suspended Ingram at the time of his arrest, but has said on several subsequent occasions that he would welcome Ingram back to the team if he was cleared.
Ingram played all 13 games for LSU as a freshman in 2017, starting 12 games at right guard. During his suspension he has remained affiliated with the team, with a locker in LSU’s football complex and his name on the team roster.
No. 4-ranked LSU (2-0) returns home Saturday to take on Northwestern State (0-2) in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.