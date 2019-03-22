Foster Moreau exceeded even his own expectations.

The LSU tight end said he didn't expect he would run a 4.66 4-yard dash at the NFL combine (fifth among all tight ends), or that he would record a 36½-inch vertical (tied for third).

With those kinds of results, the New Orleans native who wore the coveted No. 18 for the Tigers last season didn't have to do anything more than run through position drills at LSU's pro day Friday morning.

Among the 12 LSU players who worked out, Moreau ran routes and caught passes from 2007 BCS national championship quarterback Matt Flynn, whom Moreau convinced to come out and throw for the event. Coaches and scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched inside the LSU indoor practice facility.

Moreau said he knew his pre-draft workouts have been "exponentially beneficial," since they've showcased talents that didn't quite emerge while he recorded 22 catches, 272 yards and two touchdowns in 2018.

Paired with being named one of a few outstanding players at the Senior Bowl, Moreau has done enough to gain new respect from the NFL teams and scouts that he spoke with on Friday.

"They didn't expect me to do that," Moreau said. "That was not expected because I haven't shown that on my game tape, which is apparent. But it's fun to get out there, raise questions. Not prove people wrong, but just kind of take people aback, be a pleasant surprise."

Coaches and scouts even shared their surprise with LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

"They were saying, 'Coach, we didn't see many passes on film,'" Orgeron said. "And I said, 'Well, he can catch.' Obviously, we should have used him more in the passing game."

Moreau said it "was no one's fault" that he wasn't used more as a pass-catcher at LSU. In 2018, season-long injuries to Jamal Pettigrew (ACL) and Thaddeus Moss (foot) limited the offense from using double tight end formations, and a struggling pass protection forced Moreau to be used more as a blocker.

"Just winning games was our prerogative here, and that's what we were able to do," Moreau said. "And we did it a lot. So, I wouldn't change my time, my position, my role here for anything from anyone. Stats are stats, but at the end of the day, wins are wins, and I'll take a win over 200 yards and three touchdowns any day."

In the weeks leading up to the NFL draft — where some projections have Moreau selected as early as the fourth round — Moreau will continue to meet and interview with NFL teams.

In fact, Moreau asked reporters what time it was, because he had a scheduled meeting with a team immediately after his interview.

Just which team was it?

"I don't kiss and tell," Moreau said.