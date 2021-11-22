LSU forward Darius Days was named Monday the Southeastern Conference's player of the week for his play in wins over Liberty and McNeese State.
Days, a 6-foot-7 senior from Raleigh, Florida, averaged 20.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in the two wins for LSU last week.
He had 26 points and seven rebounds in a 74-58 win over Liberty and posted his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds in an 85-46 victory against McNeese.
Days' double-double vs. McNeese was the 17th of his career, which is the most among active SEC players.
Days is averaging 21.8 points and 7.5 rebounds for the season. He is shooting 58.5% overall from the field and 58.6% from beyond the 3-point arc.