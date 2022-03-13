March is the time for madness, and nowhere is it madder, nowhere does the maelstrom of emotions swirl and conflict, more than it does at LSU in this particular March.
Sunday evening, LSU interim men’s coach Kevin Nickelberry spoke to the media at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and did his best to talk tactfully around the still-fresh firing of Will Wade. From what I gather, Wade went from the team plane back from the SEC tournament to his doom in less time than it takes to play a basketball game: “Do not pass Go, Will, and do not collect any more dollars because, well, we’re firing you for cause.”
Meanwhile, down the hall and out in the arena, fans were already gathered and cheering at an event none of them expected to be at before the season began: an NCAA women’s tournament watch party to see where the women’s team would be seeded and who would be coming to the PMAC to take LSU on.
The women’s team hopes to be going places and doing great things, though said hopes may hinge on the health of Alexis Morris’ left knee (more on that later). The men’s team is trying to find its depth amid the latest crisis to befall the program and, frankly, just make it from one day to the next until they meet up with Iowa State on Friday in Milwaukee.
“At the end of the day, adversity will bring us closer together,” said Nickelberry, who, bless him, found enough humor within himself to playfully ask reporters if anyone had Brad Davis’ phone number. Davis, of course, is LSU’s offensive line coach turned interim coach for the Texas Bowl in January. This may make LSU the first school to employ interim coaches for a bowl game and the NCAA tournament in the same year (hold your applause).
“Yes,” Nickelberry said, “it’s been a tough couple of days. But at the end of the day, you’re asking us to go out and play basketball.
“We’ll play for LSU. For those letters on the front of our jersey.”
Those letters may represent scorn and ridicule for a lot of folks around the country after the NCAA sent LSU a list of allegations that could stretch from here to Milwaukee. Somehow the Tigers, the Midwest regional’s No. 6 seed, are a sizable favorite to beat Iowa State. Then they probably get No. 3 Wisconsin in the heart of Cheesehead Country in the second round, but this is March Madness. More improbable runs have happened.
On the women’s side, just being where LSU wound up Sunday was the improbable part. Before the season, you figured Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey would find a way to cobble and conjure together a 20-win season and get her inaugural LSU team into the NCAA tournament.
But no one predicted this: A 25-5 record. A runner-up finish in the Southeastern Conference behind only No. 1 NCAA overall seed South Carolina. And a No. 3 seed in the Spokane regional, allowing LSU to play at home Saturday against SWAC champion Jackson State, the 14-seed.
“Who would thought we would be here?” Mulkey asked.
“No one, coach,” is the appropriate response.
As a player, Mulkey led Louisiana Tech to deep run after deep run in the postseason playing point guard. As a coach, she has long known the importance of guard play in the postseason. One of LSU’s most important guards, Morris, has been missing most of the past three games with a sprained left MCL, and the Tigers’ offense has ground to a halt, missing her 15.8 points per game. LSU won two of its three without her help, but only scored 58 to beat Alabama, 57 to beat Tennessee and 63 in a loss to Kentucky in the SEC tournament.
Mulkey was intentionally vague about Morris’ availability, saying she must avoid being seen as pressuring an injured player to play. But after the watch party, Morris smiled as she headed up the tunnel to the locker room, flexing her left knee encouragingly.
With her, LSU has a team that can beat you inside or outside. Without Morris, much more of the scoring pressure shifts to other players and thins the Tigers’ depth dangerously. With her, it’s not a stretch to picture LSU going deep into March. Without her, it’s not hard to imagine an early upset.
At least for the LSU women’s teams, these are matters worth discussing. Matters that seemed like dream-like scenarios before the season.
Can the LSU men’s team shake out of its nightmare scenario and inflict some damage on others? There are two sides to every school’s hopes this time of year. Nowhere is that truer than at LSU.