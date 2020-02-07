LSU lead defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove will leave Baton Rouge after one season for a full-time coaching job as Texas Tech's linebackers coach, according to a report by Sports Illustrated.
Cosgrove, a longtime defensive coordinator in college football, joined the LSU staff in March 2019, having just spent the previous four seasons as the defensive coordinator at New Mexico.
He was part of a rise in analyst staff members, which bulked up the number of behind-the-scenes assistant coaches, who, by NCAA rules, cannot have direct coaching responsibilities with players and are mostly used to break down film and help create game plans for the team.
Cosgrove has been a defensive coordinator at five Division I FBS programs in his 39-year college coaching career, including a nine-year stint at Wisconsin from 1995 to 2003, when the Badgers won two Big Ten championships and two Rose Bowls under head coach Barry Alvarez.
Cosgrove was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska from 2004 to 2007, joining up with head coach Bill Callahan during a stretch where the Cornhuskers went 27-22 with a defense that twice ranked within the top 30 in the FBS in scoring defense.
Cosgrove is the most recent LSU analyst to leave campus for a full-time job after the Tigers' national championship season.
The analyst departures include former offensive analysts Jorge Munoz (Baylor), Blaine Gautier (McNeese State), plus defensive analysts Dennis Johnson (Baylor), Kenechi Udeze (Vanderbilt) and Ronnie Wheat (Nevada).
Former graduate assistant John Decoster also left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has since added four analysts to his coaching staff, including Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, former Tulane and Saints assistant Carter Sheridan and Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.