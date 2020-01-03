Joe Moorhead

Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead

Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead has been fired, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

Moorhead, 46, had a 14-12 record in two seasons at the helm of the Bulldogs, including a 6-7 finish in 2019.

Before taking over at Mississippi State, Moorhead was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State from 2016-2017.

Mississippi State lost both games against LSU under Moorhead.

Moorhead's firing comes a month after in-state rival Ole Miss fired Matt Luke, later hiring Lane Kiffin.

