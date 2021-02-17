The LSU women’s basketball team has another day to prepare for its latest game against a ranked opponent.
The school announced Wednesday morning that Thursday night’s game against No. 17 Kentucky in Lexington was pushed back a day to Friday afternoon.
The contest will tip off at 1 p.m. in Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum. The game will be available online at SEC Network+.
The matchup with Kentucky was rescheduled because of the wintry conditions that pounded the southeastern part of the country since Sunday.
LSU (8-10, 6-6 SEC) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when it visits Kentucky (15-5, 8-4 SEC).
Coach Nikki Fargas’ Lady Tigers will be facing a ranked team for the third time in their last four games when they go against Kentucky.
Two of LSU’s setbacks in that three-game stretch were to No. 7 Texas A&M 54-41 and No. 1 South Carolina 66-59. The Lady Tigers also fell to Florida 73-66.
The LSU-Kentucky game was one of four the SEC switched because of the extreme weather that also played havoc with the men’s schedule — canceling three Thursday games, including LSU’s contest at Ole Miss.
Other women’s games postponed were Ole Miss at Arkansas, Auburn at Mississippi Staste and Missouri at Texas A&M. Makeup dates were not announced for those games.