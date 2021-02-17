LSU head coach Nikki Fargas, left, encourages guard Tiara Young, right, during a time out in the Tennessee game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. LSU players worked their way back from several points behind to give the Lady Tigers a chance to pull out a win, but their last-second field goal attempt and a Tennessee rebound sealed a 64-63 Volunteers win.