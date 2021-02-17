BRtennesseelsu.011121 TS 1286.jpg
LSU head coach Nikki Fargas, left, encourages guard Tiara Young, right, during a time out in the Tennessee game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. LSU players worked their way back from several points behind to give the Lady Tigers a chance to pull out a win, but their last-second field goal attempt and a Tennessee rebound sealed a 64-63 Volunteers win.

The LSU women’s basketball team has another day to prepare for its latest game against a ranked opponent.

The school announced Wednesday morning that Thursday night’s game against No. 17 Kentucky in Lexington was pushed back a day to Friday afternoon.

The contest will tip off at 1 p.m. in Kentucky’s Memorial Coliseum. The game will be available online at SEC Network+.

The matchup with Kentucky was rescheduled because of the wintry conditions that pounded the southeastern part of the country since Sunday.

LSU (8-10, 6-6 SEC) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when it visits Kentucky (15-5, 8-4 SEC).

Coach Nikki Fargas’ Lady Tigers will be facing a ranked team for the third time in their last four games when they go against Kentucky.

Two of LSU’s setbacks in that three-game stretch were to No. 7 Texas A&M 54-41 and No. 1 South Carolina 66-59. The Lady Tigers also fell to Florida 73-66.

The LSU-Kentucky game was one of four the SEC switched because of the extreme weather that also played havoc with the men’s schedule — canceling three Thursday games, including LSU’s contest at Ole Miss.

Other women’s games postponed were Ole Miss at Arkansas, Auburn at Mississippi Staste and Missouri at Texas A&M. Makeup dates were not announced for those games.

